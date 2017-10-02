Is Kailyn Lowry Quitting ‘Teen Mom 2’? She Makes Shocking Announcement Ahead Of The Season 8 Reunion

Kailyn Lowry will not be in attendance when her co-stars, including Leah Messer, Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, reunite later this year to rehash the issues of the latest season of Teen Mom 2.

Ahead of the Season 8 reunion taping, which is set to take place in Los Angeles sometime in the coming weeks, Kailyn Lowry has released a statement to Radar Online, confirming that she currently has no plans to attend production.

“I don’t really plan on going,” Kailyn Lowry explained to the outlet. “It’s not something I want to participate in.”

According to Kailyn Lowry, a six-hour plane flight is nothing something that she feels she could handle with her newborn son, Lux Russell, in tow. Although the child’s father, Chris Lopez, is involved in his life, he is currently working and going to school, which likely means that he would not be able to travel alongside her and help split up the duties of traveling with a small child.

While Kailyn Lowry could surely leave her two older children, 7-year-old Isaac and 3-year-old Lincoln, with their fathers, Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, respectively, leaving her eight-week-old child is not something she’s willing to do.

Kailyn Lowry may not be quitting Teen Mom 2 quite yet but, as Radar Online reported weeks ago, she recently hinted that she may soon move on from the series to her own show. As the outlet explained, Lowry revealed that she and a friend filmed a pilot for a new series earlier this year that they are hoping to have picked up sometime soon.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez began dating one another last year after the Teen Mom 2 star and her former husband, Javi Marroquin, called it quits on their marriage after three years. However, after Lowry discovered she was expecting, her relationship with Lopez came to an end.

While Lowry and Lopez may or may not be romantically involved at this time, they are co-parenting their child and appear to be doing so quite civily.

