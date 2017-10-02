Kristen Stewart ‘Insecure’ About Girlfriend As Robert Pattinson Makes Amends With FKA Twigs

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson are both in the mood for love. After their dramatic split a few years ago, the Hollywood actors finally found themselves in serious, committed relationships that are heading down the aisle.

The Good Time actor has been engaged to his girlfriend, FKA twigs, for a while now, and after going through a rocky phase, it looks like they have solidified their relationship. On the other hand, Kristen Stewart has only been dating Stella Maxwell for 10 months, but according to the rumors, she can’t wait to take their love to the next level.

The 27-year-old American actress dated around a lot before she met Stella Maxwell. In 2016 alone, Kristen Stewart changed girlfriends four times, flitting from Alicia Cargile to SoKo, back to Alicia, and then to St. Vincent. She finally met the Victoria’s Secret Angel model in December of 2016 and has been with her since then.

Despite their busy schedules, it looks like Kristen and Stella were able to make things work. In the short amount of time that they have been together, they have crashed a wedding, adopted a dog, and appeared countless times on the streets of Los Angeles and New York on a casual lunch date.

Dj'ed the MOST fun wedding for these incredible woman last night and had an unplanned guest show up to dance with us at the end of the night! Apparently Kristen Stewart loves Beastie boys ! #djkchedda #kirandkay A post shared by Karli Elizabeth Colpitts (@colpitts) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

But it looks like Kristen Stewart wants a wedding of her own as she spends more and more time with her girlfriend. According to rumors, it sounds like the actress is feeling rather “insecure” and wants stability in her life.

The source revealed that Kristen and Stella have been toying with the idea of “an engagement for a while,” initiated by the Personal Shopper actress. While the model is not in too much a hurry, the actress really wants to “take things to the next level.”

“Kristen doesn’t want this relationship going the way of her other messy romances,” the source continued, according to Hollywood Life. “It’s typically impulsive on her part, but she insists Stella is the love of her life and she wants to lock her down. She may come off confident, but deep down, Kristen’s actually pretty insecure.”

While the 27-year-old actress is trying to rush her romance, her ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson seems to be taking things slower. He has been engaged to FKA twigs for over a year now, but they have not secured a wedding date. In fact, with all the success he has been getting from his new movie, Good Time, he has taken a moment to reassess his relationship with his fiancee.

Their way of seeing whether they were cut out for a long-term relationship was to take a break from each other. As the excellent reviews for Good Time started rolling in, Robert Pattinson was seen having an intimate dinner with Katy Perry and FKA twigs on a stroll with a French male model, during which he landed a kiss on her forehead.

FKA Twigs smoulders as male model snuggles her hair https://t.co/K5is5Hxj1U — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 11, 2017

After a period of branching out, rumors suggest that the British couple wants to come back to each other.

“They recently took a break but decided they missed each other and needed to be together,” said a source, according to Life & Style Magazine. “So he moved into her home in London’s East End, and now he wants to give her the wedding of her dreams.”

Robert and FKA twigs are famous for never talking about their personal lives in public. When a radio interviewer pressed for information when the actor came on air to promote Good Time, he made sure that he safeguarded the details of his romantic life.

Which couple do you think will get married first? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]