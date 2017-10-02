Josiah Duggar Goes To Social Network, Shows He is Protesting Abortion

Josiah Duggar went to his Instagram page today to share that he is out protesting against abortion and he is proud to let everyone know. Josiah has a social network page from when he was courting Marjorie Jackson. When you aren’t courting, you aren’t allowed to have a page, but for some reason they let him keep it. He doesn’t update his social network near as much as the Duggars that are married.

Josiah actually shared a photo of himself along with the caption, “Standing with thousands of pro-life individuals throughout the country today in the #lifechain. Pray for people in crisis situations and pray for our nation!” The Duggars have always been very open about the fact that they are against abortion. Fans are now wondering if other Duggars are out there with him today. The picture that he showed was only of himself and not of any of the other Duggars. There are people everywhere today standing on the street and protesting abortion.

The fans are going a bit crazy in the comments. Some think that Josiah Duggar is totally right and that abortion shouldn’t be allowed at all. An argument has started about if people should be more worried about adopting children and less worried about abortion and what other people are doing with their bodies. This post has really got some of the fans upset and arguing with each other.

Josiah Duggar may still be single, but he has made it very clear that he loves children. He has been posting pictures of himself with his nieces and nephews. His brother Joseph Duggar just got married and fans are wondering when another one of the Duggar boys will tie the knot. You never know when news will be revealed that Josiah Duggar has found love. Rumors have flown that he is back with Marjorie Jackson, but he has never admitted to it. It would be interesting if they found their way to each other again.

Got to spend some time hanging out with the newest member of the family this weekend! #unclesi #mason A post shared by Josiah Duggar (@siduggar) on Sep 30, 2017 at 8:47pm PDT

Are you surprised that Josiah Duggar is being so open about how he feels about abortion? Do you feel like he should be quiet on his thoughts? Sound off in the comments below, and don’t miss new episodes of Counting On when they air on Monday nights on TLC.

[Featured Image by Josiah Duggar/Instagram]