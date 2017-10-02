Kailyn Lowry Struggling To Lose Baby Weight After Lux Russell?

Kailyn Lowry gave birth to baby Lux Russell about eight weeks ago, and she has recovered at home from the birth. As a new mom, she has been up several times at night, learning how to nurse her son, as it has been years since her last baby, and resting her body. On average, a new mother requires at least six weeks before any exercise, as a birth can be rough on a woman’s body. Now that Lux is 8-weeks-old, Lowry may be itching to get back in the gym to shed the baby weight she gained during her pregnancy.

According to a set of new tweets, Kailyn Lowry is now revealing that she does have the mindset to lose the weight. She does want the body of a new mother, but she’s struggling to get to the gym. It is possible that her doctors gave her the thumbs up to exercise now as her body may have healed. Usually, people who have c-sections require a longer recovery time, but as Lowry explained in her birth story on her website, her son was born vaginally, and the labor was super quick. From her water breaking to Lux being born, only two hours had passed. The lack of complications could result in a quicker recovery time, which means she could be hitting the gym soon.

Lux Russell, 08/05/17 ???? 7 lbs 15 oz, 19 3/4” born at 3 am on the dot. It only took us 7 weeks to decide a name and 8 weeks to make it official ???? thank you to @shophighway3 for our first personalized blanket to announce. A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Oct 1, 2017 at 7:28pm PDT

“I don’t want to go to the gym… but I want the results of going to the gym,” the Teen Mom 2 star revealed on Twitter, adding in a second tweet, “Moral of the story is that I’m going to the gym this morning.”

Of course, Lowry made headlines last year as she went to Miami to have plastic surgery. While surgery could be an option for Kailyn to get rid of the baby weight, Lowry doesn’t appear to have gained very much weight. She still has the curves she got after her surgery. It may just be a matter of shedding some weight and toning her tummy after carrying the baby. It doesn’t sound like she’s struggling to lose the weight. It just sounds like she’s lacking the motivation to get started. Once she starts working out, she may see the weight come off rather quickly.

What do you think about Kailyn Lowry’s tweets about not wanting to go to the gym? Do you think she will be able to shed the baby weight if she isn’t committed to a regular gym schedule?

