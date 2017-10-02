‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Does Negan Get Captured? The Saviors Low On Ammo

Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers tease that the Saviors will run low on ammunition. Although this doesn’t happen until later in the season, it is interesting. The fact that Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) can make bullets should avoid this problem. This is making fans speculate on what Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) future is on the show. Does he end up getting captured? Reports from the set make a lot of claims.

TWD Season 8 spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the AMC series.

Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers from the Facebook page of the Spoiling Dead Fans reveal that the Saviors are running low on ammunition. This was reported during filming for Episode 12. This is interesting since it indicates that Negan might be losing “All-Out War.”

Not only should the Saviors have plenty of ammo, but Eugene was kidnapped because he made a bullet. So far, Negan hasn’t tapped into his ammo-making skills but is using Eugene for a number of other things. With ammunition running out, does this mean that Eugene has already switched back to Team Alexandria?

Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers also reveal there is a rumor that Negan gets captured. Although this makes sense, many people didn’t expect it to happen until the season finale.

In Robert Kirkman’s comic books, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) ends up with a snapped leg after failing to execute the villain. However, Negan does get captured and is kept a prisoner for a while. At least, until a bigger threat comes along that requires Rick and Negan to work together.

Reports from the set also claim that at one point, Negan crashes a car and gets out to run into a building. Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers tease that the car later catches fire. It sounds like he is doing more running and hiding rather than fighting. That is good news for Rick, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), and the other characters.

Negotiations are over. Season 8 premieres October 22nd. #TWD A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Sep 20, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

What do you think of the Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers that have been released? Do you believe that Negan gets captured before the season finale? Does Eugene Porter end up switching sides once again?

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]