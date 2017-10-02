Why Adam Levine Is Refusing To Help Jennifer Hudson On ‘The Voice’

Adam Levine won’t be offering up any advice to Jennifer Hudson as The Voice Season 13 plays out over the next few months, despite the singer being new to the coaching panel.

Adam, who, alongside Blake Shelton, has been the only coach to appear on every single season of the show since it began in 2011, revealed in a new interview that he’s actually flat-out refusing to give any words of wisdom to Jennifer as she coaches for the first time on the NBC series.

“I’m not going to [give advice] this year,” Levine bluntly told Hollywood Outbreak when asked about the advice he’s been giving to Jennifer during her debut season.

“I did it last season with Alicia [Keys] and with Miley [Cyrus] and it really came back to bite me in the a**,” he continued.

He joked that neither Alicia nor Miley really cared too much about the guidance he passed on to them when it came to being a good coach.

“They really steamrolled me,” Adam then joked of their success during Season 12, revealing that he’s viewing the currently airing round of shows “with a different M.O. this time” around and won’t be telling his fellow coaches any tips or tricks to win the show.

But while he’s not giving out any advice to the new coach on the scene, Levine joked that if he were to offer up any advice to Jennifer, he’d actually tell her to “run as fast as you can in the other direction.”

Despite Levine’s reluctance to give away his secrets when it comes to how to be successful on the NBC show, it sounds like Jennifer probably doesn’t need any advice from Adam. The former American Idol singer hopped across the pond to The Voice U.K. earlier this year and won the show on her first try.

Hudson also told Billboard last month that she’s got her coaching strategy down and certainly won’t be going easy on Adam, Miley, or fellow coach Blake just because it’s her first time coaching on the U.S. version of the talent search.

Jennifer admitted to the music outlet that she has very particular criteria when it comes to finding a star, which includes standing out and being unique, being eager to learn, and learning how to handle the pressures of performing for all of America week after week.

“That’s the beauty of The Voice to me: to have a coach that has been in the industry and to work with them one-on-one, to learn from their knowledge,” Hudson, who’s also an Oscar winner, said. “I always remind myself, ‘I didn’t get that [on American Idol].’ And that’s gold.”

Jennifer’s also previously teased that she’s been watching Adam, Blake, and Miley during the blind audition stages to work out how they’re going to play this season and has been forming her strategy to win accordingly.

“It’s almost like a game,” Hudson told Hollywood Outbreak of joining The Voice U.S. after appearing on the British version of the show earlier this year.

“You’ve gotta strategize,” Hudson continued. “Like, ‘Okay, what’s Blake over here doing? What’s Adam doing?’ Okay, now what am I gonna do?”

The Voice Season 13 airs on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

