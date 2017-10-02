Kelly Dodd At War With Estranged Husband: ‘RHOC’ Star Preparing For Nasty Custody Battle

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd has announced that she and her husband, Michael, are divorcing after 11 years of marriage, and that means a nasty custody battle could be in the couple’s future. Dodd originally filed for divorce in 2012, but the two reconciled and the case never had a resolution. However, she says this time it’s for real.

The reality star told the Daily Mail this past week that her marriage is really over this time.

“I’m out of there! We’ve had problems for years, and I’ve had enough. I’m done with our marriage,” Dodd said.

She went on to say that since their original divorce case is “just sitting there,” she has asked her attorney for a bifurcated divorce, which means the marriage legally ends quickly and the financial and custody details get resolved later.

According to Radar Online, during the original divorce filing five years ago, Dodd requested $41,666 in child and spousal support. However, her husband responded that he was the primary caregiver for their daughter Jolie and that Kelly Dodd just wanted to party.

The court ordered joint custody at the time, but since the divorce was never finalized, the couple will have to renegotiate another agreement when it comes to the responsibility of taking care of their daughter.

People Magazine says that RHOC fans aren’t surprised by the breakup, pointing out that the show has often caught the two in some dark moments.

Over the past year, police have been called to the Dodds’ Newport Beach home 11 times due to domestic violence claims. Two years ago, Michael Dodd filed a restraining order against his wife, which the court terminated after she attended AA meetings and received counseling.

Dodd says she and her husband can’t get along, and it’s best to separate and focus on taking care of their daughter. She says that right now, everyone is miserable, and it would better for her and her husband to divorce and then be friends.

During recent RHOC episodes, Dodd and her husband have been getting along fairly well, he took care of her after her breast reduction surgery and told the nurse how beautiful his wife was.

But Dodd says she isn’t happy, and it’s time for the two to go their separate ways.

