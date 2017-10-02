‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Inches Closer To Divorce From Husband Joe?

Teresa Giudice’s parents are reportedly supportive of her potentially impeding split from husband Joe Giudice.

As Joe Giudice continues to serve a 41-month prison sentence at the Fort Dix Correctional Facility in New Jersey, a source claims the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s father and late mother, who passed away earlier this year, are on board with Teresa Giudice leaving Joe.

“My parents both said they’d be fine with it if I decide to leave Joe. They both feel like I didn’t deserve what happened to me,” Teresa Giudice wrote in her new memoir, Standing Strong.

On October 2, Radar Online shared a report with readers in which they said that Teresa Giudice’s parents “definitely” felt like her incarcerated husband was to blame for her own prison stint. That said, the Gorgas never said anything bad about Joe Giudice during their marriage and even showed mercy towards him after an incorrect bankruptcy filing left their daughter with a prison sentence.

Although Teresa Giudice’s parents remained kind to Joe Giudice, the same couldn’t be said for Joe Giudice’s parents, who she claimed called her a “b***h” and blamed her for their legal troubles.

During another excerpt from her book, Teresa Giudice admitted that she is unsure if she and Joe Giudice will remain married after he is released from prison in 2019.

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice have been married for 18 years and share four daughters, Gia, 16, Gabriella, 12, Milania, 11, and Audriana, eight.

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice were sentenced to serve time behind bars in 2014 and in late 2015, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star was released from the Danbury Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut after spending 11 months behind bars. Then, in March 2016, Joe Giudice began his prison term.

Since Joe Giudice began his stint behind bars, Teresa Giudice’s visits have reportedly been few and far between.

