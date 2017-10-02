Macaulay Culkin Looks Happy In His Relationship With Disney Star

Macaulay Culkin is looking happy in his relationship with a Disney star he’s been linked to for a few months now. According to a new report, the Home Alone actor was spotted at Instagram’s Knott’s Scary Farm for celebrity night with his lady on Friday.

A source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song were very “affectionate” and openly held hands at the event. Several eyewitnesses spotted the pair as well, sharing that they “looked very cute” together and were having a “great time.” They joined Macaulay’s longtime friend Seth Green and his wife, Clare Grant.

The two stars had a blast going on thrill rides at the park, which included the GhostRider and the Silver Bullet; Song held on to Culkin’s arm during the GhostRider.

Culkin and Song were first reported to be dating back in July. At the time, Culkin was noticeably cleaned-up looking, with his hair cut short and a lack of scruff on his face. It was the first time the 37-year-old had appeared in public since the death of his Home Alone co-star John Heard, who portrayed his on-screen father, Peter McCallister, in the series. Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are both starring in Changeland, which is Green’s directorial debut.

EXCLUSIVE: Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are dating, show PDA during theme park date: pics! https://t.co/gx9vsOfxqh pic.twitter.com/INhkyw4Jai — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) October 1, 2017

People noted in July that Macaulay and Brenda were photographed eating dinner at the popular Los Angeles’ celebrity eatery Craig’s. They got tongues wagging about them possibly dating.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Grab Dinner Together in Los Angeles https://t.co/J5mtyhOAH5 — People (@people) July 25, 2017

Brenda Song was asked about the dating rumors involving Macaulay Culkin on Friday, but she declined to comment. The 29-year-old did, however, shared earlier that it was great making Changeland with him. She noted that it was wonderful hanging out in Thailand to film the movie with her best friends for five weeks. The Disney star further revealed that it was most likely due to Green being friends with Macaulay that got him to agree to be a part of the cast.

Changeland with Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song will be released in 2018. The plot centers around a man who takes his wife to Thailand and discovers that she’s been cheating on him. His best friend shows up, and they meet up with a variety of characters on their adventures.

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]