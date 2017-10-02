Chip Gaines Once Made This Huge Mistake In The Set Of ‘Fixer Upper’

Chip Gaines isn’t one to shy away from his shortcomings. In his new tell-all memoir, Capital Gaines: Smart Things I’ve Learned Doing Stupid Stuff, Chip reveals all the times he made mistakes on the set of Fixer Upper and how his wife, Joanna Gaines, reacted to his blunders.

According to Fox News, Chip once made a huge mistake while filming an episode of Fixer Upper. Chip misunderstood his wife and accidentally demolished the wrong wall during a renovation. Chip reached the studs before figuring out that it was the wrong wall. Joanna was naturally surprised by the mistake but quickly thought of a solution. She also didn’t hold the error against Chip, who couldn’t be happier that his wife doesn’t hold grudges.

Chip also detailed a time that he attempted to surprise Joanna with a special backsplash color scheme. The Fixer Upper star paired a maroon grout with cream stone, and Joanna immediately made him do it all over.

Although Chip Gaines has made a lot of mistakes over the years, some of his risky moves have paid dividends. One time, Chip suspected there was a layer of original brick behind some drywall, but he didn’t tear it down until Joanna was off-set. Fortunately for Chip, he discovered that the brick wall actually ran up to the ceiling and Joanna absolutely loved it.

“I was so nervous for Jo to see what I’d gone rogue for, not knowing if she’d love it or hate it, but lucky for me she loved it,” he wrote.

Chip’s revealing book comes on the heels of the announcement that Fixer Upper will end after the upcoming season. E! Online reports that Chip and Joanna released a statement this week confirming that they are leaving their hit renovation show for good. The pair thanked fans for their support over the past four years and admitted that it was a difficult decision to end the show.

The couple also shot down rumors that their marriage is on the verge of disaster and assured fans that they just needed to slow things down. The Fixer Upper stars plan on taking some much-deserved family time after Season 5 and turn their full attention to their many businesses in and around Waco, Texas. Fortunately, it doesn’t sound like we’ve seen the last of the Gaines Family.

