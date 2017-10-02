Miami Hurricanes: Exclusive Interview With 2018 5-Star RB Lorenzo Lingard

Lorenzo Lingard, a five-star running back in the 2018 recruiting class, has a chance to become the “next big thing” for the Miami Hurricanes. In an offense that running backs usually thrive, Lingard is set to be a featured back for head coach Mark Richt’s football team. He may not receive the hype that he deserves, but the sky is the limit for Lingard at Miami.

At six feet and 190 pounds, Lingard is currently ranked a the No. 4 overall running back in the recruiting class by ESPN. He is known for explosive plays and top-notch speed.

Over the past couple of years, Richt has made it his goal to take the Hurricanes back to the glory days. They have not been viewed as a National Championship contender for a few years now, but are currently ranked No. 13 in the nation. Adding the type of talent that they are bringing on board in the 2018 recruiting class could take them back to championship consideration.

Lingard is going to be a key piece of whatever happens over the next four to five years for the Hurricanes. He has the talent to become one of the top running backs in the nation if he reaches his full potential. Many also think that he has legitimate NFL potential, which isn’t too surprising for a running back coming out of Miami.

All of that being said, our very own Evan Massey had the chance to sit down with Lingard and discuss his commitment to Miami, among many other things.

I would like to think everyone around me that has made this possible and I'm to excited about making a commitment to The U????????????can't wait???????????? pic.twitter.com/dZ0BkyMuFv — Lorenzo Lingard JR (@d1champ99) February 9, 2017

Obviously, the first question was about his commitment to Miami and what made him commit to play for Richt and the Hurricanes.

“The tradition of Miami being the school of swag and I most certainly love the area. Lots of business people who I can learn from. Coach Brown and Richt were honest with me about every detailed thing they said to me and I felt most comfortable being around them and the Miami Hurricanes’ team.”

If you haven’t seen Lingard play, he was happy to give a brief description of his game for you.

“I can create a very interesting game with explosive plays and I contribute to my team by effort and voice both on and off the field.”

Richt is one of the best coaches in college football, and Lingard shared what his soon-to-be head coach has told him.

“He told me with him being the offensive coordinator and play caller, if I come in and prove myself I will have a chance to get the ball and play. I will fit well if not perfectly in their system. I’m used to a loaded box and I still get yards. With the defense spread out, I will have fun.”

You only live once enjoy it . Canes ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/gUc4n6fuDi — Lorenzo Lingard JR (@d1champ99) September 25, 2017

At this point in his career, Lingard can already point to a couple strengths, but he hasn’t quite pinpointed a specific weakness.

“Biggest strengths would be I’m explosive and can fight for yards and pass block. Weakness is yet to be determined.”

Lingard has already set high goals for himself and his career at Miami. He also hopes to bring a title back to Miami.

“I hope to win a championship trophy. I want to be a Heisman candidate and lead the ACC in rushing yards.”

Outside of football, Lingard is a great person and has a bright future should football not work out for him.

“I’m very optimistic. I like finding ways to have a better future life in the basics of life. I watch lots of history documentaries and I like business. CEO stuff.I’m currently reading Rich Dad Poor Dad and after that I’m going to read personal finance. I like learning stuff that school won’t teach.”

Finally, Lingard dropped a short message to Miami fans and promised big things from the 2018 Miami recruiting class.

“Storm18 will help the Canes take over the state and ACC football!”

We hope that you’ve enjoyed this interview and encourage you to give Lingard a follow on Twitter at @d1champ99.

[Featured Image by Lynne Sladky/AP Images]