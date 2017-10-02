Adam Levine Wife: Behati Prinsloo Appears On New Reality Show After Announcing She’s Pregnant On Instagram

Adam Levine’s wife, model Behati Prinsloo, may have her hands full with her one-year-old daughter, Dusty Rose Levine, but that isn’t stopping her from tending to her booming career.

Although Behati Prinsloo won’t be walking in the upcoming 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which will reportedly be shot in Shanghai, China, she recently made a guest appearance on Lifetime’s American Beauty Star.

In an Instagram post days ago, Adam Levine’s wife was seen posing alongside her fellow Victoria’s Secret model, Adriana Lima, and another woman as the contestants of the competition series participated in a red carpet challenge.

“So excited to be a guest judge on this week’s episode,” Behati Prinsloo wrote in the caption of her photo.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have been married since July 2014 and welcomed their first child, daughter Dusty Rose Levine, in September of last year.

Behati Prinsloo is currently expecting her second child with Adam Levine but it is not yet known when the model will give birth. That said, at the time of her Instagram announcement last month, Prinsloo appeared to be sporting a sizable baby bump that seemed to suggest she was at least four of five months along in her pregnancy.

During the premiere episode of The Voice Season 13 on September 25, Adam Levine mentioned his child with Behati Prinsloo after learning that a man who was competing on the show had been featured in a viral video with his daughter.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo began dating in 2012 after the Maroon 5 singer split from Sports Illustrated cover model Anne Vyalitsyna after a two-year relationship. Then, in 2013, Adam Levine briefly split from Prinsloo and began dating model Nina Adgal. A short time later, Levine and Prinsloo reconciled and became engaged in July 2013.

While Behati Prinsloo has confirmed her pregnancy with her fans and followers, Adam Levine has not yet released a statement in regard to the upcoming birth of his second child and the gender has not yet been revealed.

