Smoke Detector Leads Cops To Las Vegas Shooter: Smoke From Massive Gun Fire Sets Off Alarm

The Las Vegas Shooter shot off so many rounds that it set off the smoke detector in his hotel room, which led police directly to his location. When police got inside that room, it became evident this was a very calculated assault, with eight guns, two platforms set up to shoot from, and cameras to see cops arriving at his room in the Las Vegas hotel, reports Fox & Friends on Monday morning.

According to the Washington Post, the shooter was on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino shooting out the window at the crowd of 30,000 below who were attending a country western concert. The latest reports indicate that over 50 are dead from this shooting, with the latest number of people going to the hospital reported at over 400, according to the Post. People were “shoulder to shoulder” in an area that covers approximately two acres that held the concert attendees, making them like “fish in a barrel,” which is how one law enforcement officer described the shooting.

The shooter is identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, according to CNN. Police used explosives to blow open the hotel room door, but according to Fox News, the shooter was already dead, so “this sounds as if it were a real suicide mission,” remarks Steve Doocy. At the press conference held a little before 9 a.m. EST on Monday, Las Vegas Metro Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo confirmed that the shooter killed himself before officers got into the room.

#LasVegas latest • At least 50 dead

• Over 400 injured

• Lone gunman, Stephen Paddock, found dead in hotel room https://t.co/riGzMAKqiz pic.twitter.com/zjktApe1nB — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) October 2, 2017

When shots rang out at the concert, people thought they heard fireworks, which is often a sound associated with a concert this size, but when people started falling to the ground, the realization of gunshots set off the panic. No one knew where the shots were coming, so people ran in different directions. Witnesses who were able to get out of the concert safe told Fox & Friends that they didn’t know if there was a shooter walking around on the ground or if they were stationary somewhere.

Some took to hiding places, which they thought would conceal them from a shooter walking around in the concert area, whilw others ran as far away as they could as the shots made contact on the ground all around them. A firefighter who spoke with Fox said that there weren’t enough ambulances to transport the wounded to hospitals, so ordinary citizens in their cars were asked to take the less critical to the hospital. According to Fox & Friends, over 400 were transported to area hospitals and over 50 are now confirmed dead.

LATEST: At least 50 people killed in Las Vegas shooting, at least 400 people injured, police say. https://t.co/pDS05VyfQ0 pic.twitter.com/uDXxrQobkx — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2017

With the sun coming up in Las Vegas, the two windows with large holes are seen in the Mandalay Bay Hotel with the curtains blowing in the wind. These are the two holes the shooter made in the glass windows to shoot at the concert crowd down below.

Out of the crowd of 30,000 people, there were off-duty first responders and medical professionals in attendance, and according to witnesses, they dropped everything, and strangers worked in tandem to save people’s life. As of 9 a.m. EST on Monday morning, the bodies were still being removed from the area. People across the nation had family members and friends at this venue who they still cannot get in touch with, causing major concern.

The Fox News reporter on the scene reports that people are being interviewed by police and others are being treated at local hospitals. Many cell phones have run out of battery power, so this could be one of the reasons family members have not been able to get calls through to their loved ones. A phone number has been set up for family members and friends who are concerned about their loved ones they haven’t been able to contact. Las Vegas Metro Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo gave the number to call as 1-866-535-5654.

The sheriff is also asking people who have taken any video or pictures of the concert during the shooting to please get in touch with them by calling 1-800-Call-FBI.

[Featured Image by John Locher]