Blac Chyna Flaunts Famous Butt In Thong And Fishnet Dress At SlutWalk

Blac Chyna left nothing to the imagination in her jaw-dropping outfit at Amber Rose’s SlutWalk event. The mother of two did not shy away in showing off her famous derriere and ample cleavage as she graced the annual gathering.

On Sunday, the 29-year-old mother of two stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a super revealing outfit at the Amber Rose’s SlutWalk Festival. The Rob & Chyna star attended the event to show her support for best friend Amber, who is a known advocate of the movement.

Blac Chyna turned heads with her sexy ensemble. The reality star donned a see-through fishnet maxi-frock over a black lacy bra and matching thong. The former exotic dancer proudly flaunted her curves and even gave a glimpse of her nipples.

She completed her look with long ombre ponytail wig and accessorized with a pair of bejeweled sunglasses and diamond bracelet. The reality star was also accompanied by her attorney, Lisa Bloom, who was wearing a “Feminist as f***” T-shirt.

Blac Chyna definitely outshined Amber Rose, who opted for a “Captain Save a Hoe” costume and long blonde wig. Amber set up the annual event to raise awareness about sexual injustice and gender inequality.

Prior to the event, TMZ reported that Blac Chyna will be joining the march as a direct shot at her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian. According to the gossip site, the Lashed Bar owner will use the festival to speak out against revenge porn and opened up about her experiences with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

The webloid added that Lisa Bloom also planned to take the opportunity to educate the marchers on how to deal with revenge porn.

Earlier that day, Blac Chyna was spotted in L.A. with Dream. The curvaceous beauty was photographed along with a nanny, who was carrying her 10-month-old daughter.

It can be recalled that Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian agreed to have 50/50 joint custody of Dream. The agreement also stipulated that Rob must pay Blac Chyna $20,000 a month in child support.

However, recent reports suggest that the Arthur George owner doesn’t have the capacity to pay the said amount for long. Apparently, the 30-year-old sock designer is not making enough money recently and has been relying on his famous family.

There were also claims that Rob might ask a judge to modify their child support agreement based on his income or lack thereof.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]