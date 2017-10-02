Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Kiss On Stage Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton appeared together on stage at a private show for just 150 fans a few days ago.

According to a new report, Shelton hosted the concert to promote the opening of his Ole Red restaurant in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, and during the event, he welcomed his girlfriend to the stage and spoke of the early moments of their relationship.

During the show, as Us Weekly magazine revealed, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton didn’t hesitate to showcase their affection for one another as they sang to one another and shared at least one kiss, much to their fans’ enjoyment.

As fans may recall, Gwen Stefani began facing rumors of a pregnancy over the summer and recently, a new report suggested that after failing to conceive naturally, the couple was ready to try in-vitro fertilization.

On October 1, Life & Style magazine told readers that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were ready to put their heartbreak behind them as they allegedly embarked on the pregnancy process of IVF. Although the couple has not yet announced plans to conceive a child together, rumors have been swirling for months and according to one recent report, Stefani believed she was pregnant just weeks ago. Then, after allegedly seeing a doctor, she reportedly discovered she was no longer expecting.

Gwen Stefani is mom to 11-year-old Kingston, 9-year-old Zuma, and 3-year-old Apollo from her marriage to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale. Stefani and Rossdale were married for 13 years before calling it quits in August 2015. As for Blake Shelton, he doesn’t yet have any children of his own, despite having been married twice.

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

“They are very, very excited for the future,” a source told the magazine.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began dating months after divorcing their former spouses, Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively.

While Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have not yet announced plans for a child, they continue to spend time together as a family with Stefani’s three boys, who seem to absolutely adore the country singer.

To see more of Blake Shelton and his co-stars, including Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus, and Jennifer Hudson, don’t miss new episodes of The Voice Season 13 on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]