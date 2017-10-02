BTS Fans Slam Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke For Lying Over Fake Concert Photo

Fans of the hugely popular K-pop boyband BTS aren’t happy with Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke Hernandez after the singer appeared to suggest that a photo of a packed arena taken during a BTS concert was from a recent Fifth Harmony show.

Fans of the Korean boyband slammed Ally on social media this week after she thanked the girls’ Chilean fans for attending their show at Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile, and posted photos showing the full arena to her Instagram alongside two other images of the show.

“Last night was a dream….COME TRUE. Look at that crowd for us!!!!!!! In total awe,” Ally wrote alongside the photos, showing off how many fans attended the girls’ show on their PSA Tour. “I love you CHILE. Thank you. #Thankful #ThankYouGod #PSATour.”

While the singer’s sweet message for Santiago concertgoers seemed perfectly innocent, fans quickly noticed that the third photo Ally posted, which showed thousands of fans packed into Movistar Arena from the back of the venue, wasn’t actually taken during the band’s September 29 concert.

Instead, social media users were quick to claim that the image was supposedly taken at a past BTS gig at the Santiago arena and noted that it’s also one of the first photos to pop up on a Google Image search for the venue.

Last night was a dream….COME TRUE. Look at that crowd for us!!!!!!! In total awe. I love you CHILE ???????? ❤️ Thank you. #Thankful #ThankYouGod #PSATour A post shared by Ally Brooke (@allybrookeofficial) on Sep 30, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

That’s when BTS’s loyal fans slammed the Fifth Harmony singer and accused her of lying about how many fans actually attended the girl band’s Santiago show.

“THAT LAST PIC ISNT EVEN FROM YOUR CONCERT BAHAHA YALL NEED GOOGLE TO STAY RELEVENT?” one fan commented on Ally’s Instagram upload, while another wrote alongside a crying laughing emoji, “This is the BTS show.”

“That image is not yours, because it shows that you took it from Google,” @official_karlavt then commented on the multiple concert uploads posted to her official account. “Stop bragging about what is not true.”

Others even accused the singer of lying by posting the image to her account and seemingly suggesting it was taken at Fifth Harmony’s recent concert. The call outs from social media users ignited a pretty vicious war of words between BTS and 5H’s loyal fans in the comments section.

The drama even spread across social media to Twitter where fans continued to call out the Fifth Harmony star for seemingly suggesting the BTS photo was taken at their September 29 Movistar Arena gig and called her upload “fake.”

“Ally [I] think you mistook BTS with Fifth Harmony,” @KayLeeNorman10 hit back alongside a screenshot of the Instagram upload, which has already received more than 121,000 likes.

Social media user @tatmaslarny then tweeted after seeing the images, “Ally took a photo of BTS and put it as if it were the Fifth Harmony show.”

Ally hasn’t yet publicly responded to the backlash over her uploads and it’s not clear if the image was actually taken at a BTS show or another concert, though all three photos are still available on the Fifth Harmony singer’s Instagram page.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]