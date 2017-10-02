Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Take Their Love Public Weeks After She Finalized Her Divorce

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost appeared in public together for the first time, just weeks after her divorce from Romain Dauriac became final. Cameras spotted the couple outside of Saturday Night Live’s 43rd season premiere after party at Tao nightclub in New York.

The party was a celebrity-filled event with Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Emma Stone, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, and Dakota Johnson in attendance.

E! News first reported the actress and SNL writer were dating back in June, but this was the first time the couple was caught together on camera. Johansson arrived with Jost, wearing a white crop top and black pants, before dropping him off and driving away.

The two reportedly are not shy when it comes to public displays of affection. Over Labor Day weekend, Page Six reported that witnesses spotted the couple kissing in the rain at a party in the Hamptons hosted by Discovery Communications chief David Zaslav and his wife, Pam. And, at the after party for last season’s SNL finale, the couple were seen kissing at the bar.

It was at the time of the finale that rumors started flying about the two being a couple after Scarlett Johansson made a surprise appearance on the show and then the couple hugged on stage during the goodnight sequence.

At the Emmy Awards earlier this month, where SNL won the award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Program, the Weekend Update anchor showed up without a date. However, when Entertainment Tonight asked him about Johansson, he said she would have been there if she hadn’t been working.

He went on to say, “She’s pretty cool … it’s hard to have a lot of complaints, she’s pretty awesome.”

Jost added that he is “happy” and “lucky.”

The 35-year-old says the two met during his first year as a writer when she hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time.

Johansson recently ended her two-year marriage to Dauriac, with whom she shares a 3-year-old daughter.

There had been reports linking Johansson to her lawyer Kevin Yorn, but sources tell People magazine that “he is not the one” for her, they just enjoy being around each other and that “will never change.”

Scarlett Johansson & rumored boyfriend Colin Jost were seen out together after #SNL's premiere! https://t.co/kaPe9fPHJa — JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 1, 2017

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]