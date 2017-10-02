Kylie Jenner Reportedly Faces New Pregnancy Stress From Baby Daddy: Why Does Travis Scott Want To Wed?

Kylie Jenner has been the subject of seemingly endless rumors about her alleged pregnancy. Even though Kylie reportedly looks forward to having her boyfriend Travis Scott’s baby, Jenner is under even more stress than usual because of the constant scrutiny. A new report claims that Travis isn’t helping Kylie’s stress level. Instead, Scott is allegedly pushing Jenner to have what’s being described as a “shotgun wedding.”

Travis Scott Rushing To Altar?

Radar Online reported that Kylie’s baby daddy is determined to get married before the baby arrives. But although that sounds as if Travis is eager to welcome his child and join Jenner in raising their offspring, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians clan reportedly isn’t quite so enthusiastic.

Kylie and Scott allegedly became pregnant after just a few months of dating. It’s not just the speed of their shift from a dating duo to expecting parents that’s causing stress for Jenner, according to what a source close to the Life Of Kylie star told Radar.

Travis, 25, reportedly is attempting to pressure Jenner, 20, to marry him. The insider revealed that Scott even has put a deadline on his plans to wed Kylie, insisting that the two tie the knot before their baby arrives.

“Travis has been trying to push Kylie into doing a shotgun wedding.”

The source also said that Scott is determined to pressure Jenner into having the ceremony prior to welcoming their child into the world.

But Kylie’s mother Kris Jenner reportedly is not on board with those wedding plans.

Jenner And Kardashian Clan Concerned

As viewers of Keeping Up With The Kardashians know, no one welcomes a chance to arrange an extravagant event more than Kris Jenner. Whether it’s a baby shower, a birthday, or a holiday, Kris is an expert in creating memorable occasions. But when it comes to planning something around Kylie’s baby, even her mom reportedly has doubts, said the insider.

“Kris and the rest of Kylie’s family are starting to become very skeptical of Travis.”

While Scott reportedly wants to wed so that he and Jenner will be married before the baby arrives, the source clarified that Kylie’s family thinks he has a secret motivation. Jenner’s family reportedly believes that her boyfriend wants her to have the baby and marry him “so that he can have a free ride.”

Tyga’s Shocking Influence

The bombshells surrounding Kylie’s pregnancy don’t stop with the allegations that her baby daddy wants to have a shotgun wedding, however. Before Jenner began her romance with Scott, Keeping Up With The Kardashians fan watched Kylie go through the roller-coaster ride of her off-again, on-again, off-again romance with Tyga. Even though Jenner and Tyga were together for years, he never showed up with what Kylie reportedly desired the most: A ring.

Now, even though Jenner reportedly is pregnant with Travis’ baby, her feelings for Tyga allegedly continue to influence her decisions, according to the insider.

“[Kylie Jenner] clearly still loves Tyga.”

And here’s the source’s bombshell. Kylie still has such intense emotions when it comes to Tyga that she isn’t sure who she wants to marry. The insider clarified that although Jenner definitely does want to have a wedding at some point, she has not decided if she wants to marry Travis. Is Kylie still holding onto hope that Tyga will show up with a ring for her?

What do you think about this situation? Should Kylie Jenner give into the alleged pressure from Travis Scott and marry him before their baby arrives? Or should the Life Of Kylie star give Tyga another chance despite her pregnancy? Post your views below.

