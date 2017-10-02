Is Jenelle Evans Pregnant? She Shares Photo Of Her Tummy After Rumors Of A Fourth Child Swirl

Jenelle Evans faced rumors of a pregnancy after sharing a video on Snapchat last week that appeared to show a clear baby bump.

In the video, Jenelle Evans was seen sitting down as her belly seemingly protruded in front of her and right away, fans began commenting on her possible pregnancy and added messages about her alleged baby bump.

While Jenelle Evans hasn’t directly responded to the rumors of a fourth child, she shared a photo of herself on Instagram days ago that seemed to showcase a “flat tummy.” In fact, her post was an advertisement for Flat Tummy Tea, which is not safe for pregnant women to drink.

The rumors claiming Jenelle Evans may be pregnant came just days after she and her now-husband, David Eason, tied the knot during a backyard ceremony at their North Carolina home. Throughout their big day, Evans shared images of herself, her husband, and their kids, including Jace, Maryssa, Kaiser, and Ensley, on Instagram. She also posted a video of their first dance.

Jenelle Evans faced rumors of a pregnancy in early 2016, just months after she and Eason began dating, and in August of that year, she confirmed that she was expecting a baby. Then, on January 24, Evans gave birth to daughter Ensley Jolie Eason.

A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Sep 28, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT

Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s wedding was nearly called off after the couple was involved in a heated dispute during their rehearsal dinner. However, after the Teen Mom 2 star removed her engagement ring, the couple reconciled and chose to move forward with their ceremony.

Jenelle Evans was married to Courtland Rogers prior to marrying David Eason. As fans will recall, Evans began dating Rogers in late 2012 and got married in December of that year. Then, just weeks later, the couple called it quits amid rumors of an abortion or miscarriage and were ultimately divorced by 2014.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, David Eason, their family, and their co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus, and Leah Messer, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]