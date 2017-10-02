Kelly Ripa And Ryan Seacrest Secretly Relieved After Megyn Kelly’s Disastrous First Week?

It was a rough first week for Megyn Kelly at her new gig on the Today show, and it didn’t go unnoticed by rivals at Live! With Kelly and Ryan. With the technical gaffes, the awkward interviews, and the media scrutiny, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest must be relieved that their morning show competition may not be as fierce as expected.

Radar Online is reporting that during Kelly’s Today premiere, Ripa received constant updates about the rival show, even while she was on the air.

“Kelly is obsessed, and wants to know everything from what her competition wears to what her set looks like, and if her guests are funny,” said a Live! insider.

Kelly’s move to NBC has been extensively hyped by the network. During the show’s first week, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest countered with Live’s Pumped Up Week in an attempt to keep viewers from moving to the competition.

Sources say that Seacrest has been working hard to persuade his celebrity friends to avoid Kelly’s show, a move that could “destroy Megyn.” But, Kelly has added to the difficult task of booking celebrity guests by accidentally running into some cringe-worthy moments during interviews this week with Will & Grace star Debra Messing and actress Jane Fonda.

Jane Fonda is NOT impressed with Megyn Kelly, because you can take the girl out of Fox News, but you can't take Fox News out of the girl. pic.twitter.com/U1aVq6ukwM — CeeLee (@CeeLeeMusic) September 27, 2017

Messing later said on Instagram that she regretted going on the show, and Fonda said it was not the appropriate place or time to be asked a question about plastic surgery. If Kelly keeps up the awkward moments with celebrities, it could prevent others from doing her show in the future.

The rocky start continued Thursday when a cameraman accidentally stepped into a shot during an interview with soccer star Carli Lloyd and then yelling “s**t!” live on the air before quickly exiting the frame.

Megyn Kelly Camerman Steps In Shot, Says ‘S***’ [VIDEO] https://t.co/XxCyNMtEPR pic.twitter.com/MfuxOZjjzv — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 29, 2017

Even though things haven’t gone as planned for Kelly so far, Glamour magazine says she still has the support of many, including Today host Savannah Guthrie and Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen. Guthrie says that Kelly is “great” and Cohen backed her up by saying he would have asked Fonda the same question.

At the end of her first week, Kelly thanked her audience for watching and said that her first few shows have been “exciting” and “educational.” She said she is grateful the viewers are giving her a chance, even though the media is not.

