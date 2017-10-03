Katie Holmes’s daughter, Suri, is reportedly growing up without a father figure in her life. But recent reports alleged that even though Katie has Jamie Foxx in her life, she reportedly wishes Tom Cruise to spend some quality time with their daughter, Suri Cruise.

Katie and Tom’s married life was once the talk of the entertainment world. Fans were amazed when the Mission: Impossible movie actor gushed about Katie during his appearance on Oprah Winfrey’s talk show. However, Tom’s involvement with the Church of Scientology reportedly came between the happy couple and as Inquisitr earlier reported, one of the most loved couples from Hollywood decided to end their marriage in 2012.

Katie Holmes is currently in news for her ongoing affair with Jamie Foxx but the rumors swirling around her and her former husband Tom Cruise’s personal lives does not seem to stop. The recent speculation concerns the personal life of her daughter Suri with Tom being away from their life.

There was a fake news in the recent times alleging that Katie wanted Jamie to go and talk her ex-husband Tom and ask his permission to legally adopt Suri as his own daughter. The recent rumors reportedly suggest that Katie is extremely happy that Jamie Foxx is there for her 11-year-old daughter.

According to new speculation, Tom is extremely busy with his ongoing projects. The Mummy movie actor has some big projects in the pipeline and whenever he has time, he chooses it to spend it for the Church of Scientology, alleges Celebrity Insider.

The outlet further claims that Katie still wants Tom to be a responsible father as she does not wish Suri to feel that she is not loved by Tom, who apparently is the heartthrob of the entertainment world.

A source close to the actress further revealed to the outlet that Suri loves to spend time with Katie’s father but now she also has Jamie in her life.

“Suri is extremely close to her grandfather — Katie’s dad — and she has also got Jamie in her life now as another strong male role model. It might not be exactly perfect as far as how much involvement Tom has in Suri’s life, but Katie does not feel like her daughter is lacking.”

The source further claimed that Katie “absolutely” wishes that Suri could see her real dad but “she tries not to make a big deal about it because the last thing she wants is for Suri to pick up on any negativity. She is so hands on with Suri and doesn’t do anything unless she thinks it is what’s best for Suri.”

As of now, Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx, and, Tom Cruise’s representatives have not confirmed the claims by the different news outlet. However, the released pictures of Katie and Jamie proved to their fans that the rumored couple is in fact very happy together but the chances of them getting married this year are pretty slim.

