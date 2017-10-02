Is World War 3 Inevitable After Trump Trashes Tillerson Talks With North Korea?

President Donald Trump has once again attacked North Korea using his favorite weapon, social media site Twitter. Tensions between North Korea and the U.S. have been at an all-time high, leading many to believe that World War 3 is a very real possibility. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, President Trump recently used a speech to the U.N. Security Council to threaten to destroy North Korea should they continue to test missiles and nuclear weapons. In typical fashion, North Korea branded Trump a “dotard” and a “barking dog” and promptly carried out new missile tests.

As reported by Bloomberg, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson admitted over the weekend that the U.S. has direct communication links to the North Korean regime. Tillerson is seen as a moderate voice within the Trump administration, and it is safe to assume that he will do all in his power to ensure that World War 3 is avoided. Of course, Tillerson’s attempts to broker a deal with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un won’t be a walk in the park as Donald Trump recently said that the time for talking was over. Trump’s view on the issue clearly hasn’t changed.

As reported by the Washington Post, Trump has taken to Twitter again, this time to undermine his own secretary of state. In a series of tweets, Trump told Tillerson that he was “wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man.” Trump went on to tell Tillerson to “save his energy” and said that the U.S. would “do what needs to be done.”

I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

With his frequent public tirades against North Korea, Donald Trump makes diplomacy increasingly difficult, one could be led to believe that Trump may actually want to see the beginning of World War 3. Tillerson’s attempts to broker a diplomatic solution will depend heavily on the cooperation of China, so Trump’s seemingly bellicose intervention will hardly be helpful when Tillerson is in talks with China.

China is North Korea’s only ally and its major trading partner, and any military action against North Korea will be right on China’s doorstep. Drawing China into a conflict between the U.S. and North Korea could easily lead to global conflict and to World War 3.

Meanwhile, as reported by the Daily Express, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has once again threatened Japan. A Pyongyang-based newspaper, which acts as a mouthpiece for Kim’s one-party government, has said Japan would “pay for its crimes” and threatened to destroy the U.S. ally.

It is believed that Trump is set to boost U.S. military power in the Korean peninsula by sending the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan to the area. Trump’s latest move will likely be seen as an aggressive action by a North Korean regime who previously threatened to blow the USS Carl Vinson out of the water.

With tensions between the U.S. and North Korea so high, it seems incredible that President Trump should declare Tillerson’s attempts to broker a deal as a waste of time. We stand on the brink of World War 3, a potentially catastrophic global conflict, if diplomacy is “a waste of time,” where does that leave us?

Neither Kim Jong-un nor Donald Trump seems willing to give an inch, and each insult could bring us closer to World War 3.

