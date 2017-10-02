Who Is Crystal Harris, The Third Wife Of Hugh Hefner?

Hugh Hefner died at 91 of natural causes last week, leaving behind four children and his 31-year-old wife, Crystal Harris.

Crystal Harris was first introduced to the world during the sixth season of E!’s Girls Next Door. As fans will recall, Hugh Hefner and longtime girlfriend Holly Madison split up after the fifth season of the show and her fellow girlfriends, Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt, vacated the Playboy mansion around the same time.

During Girls Next Door Season 6, Crystal Harris was joined by Karissa and Kristina Shannon. However, the audience didn’t appear to respond well to the casting change and after Season 6 concluded, the show went off the air due to a major ratings drop.

According to a report by Hollywood Life on October 1, Crystal Harris was more than just a reality star and in December 2009, as she starred on the final season of Girls Next Door, Harris was named as Playboy magazine’s Playmate of the Month. In addition, Harris landed a record deal with the Organica Music Group in 2010, co-designed a swimwear line in 2012, and co-designed a line of “intimates, athleisure, and loungewear” in 2014.

In more recent Crystal Harris news, the reality star turned designer was forced to have her breast implants removed in 2016 after Lyme disease and toxic mold diagnoses. As Hollywood Life explained, Harris experienced “brain fog” and “chronic fatigue” after one of her implants was ruptured.

Crystal Harris and Hugh Hefner got married during a very small ceremony at the Playboy mansion on December 31, 2012.

Although Crystal Harris was once active with her fans and followers on social media, the model’s Instagram account was recently deleted and her Twitter feed can only be seen by those she has accepted to her page.

As for Crystal Harris’ relationship with Hugh Hefner’s family, it is hard to say whether or not they were on good terms. As a Daily Mail report revealed at the end of last week, it has yet to be confirmed whether Harris was with her late husband when he passed and she has not yet released a statement about his death.

Crystal Harris was also not in attendance during a family dinner at the Japanese restaurant Katsuya in Brentwood, California, where all four of Hugh Hefner’s children were said to be honoring the Playboy founder.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]