Barack Obama Grilled Prince Harry About Meghan Markle At The Invictus Games

Barack Obama and Prince Harry sitting side-by-side and having a pleasant conversation is a sight to behold. It’s no secret that the former U.S. president has always been fond of the British royal family, and judging by the photos taken of the two at the Invictus Games in Toronto on Saturday, it looks like Harry also holds the Obamas in high regard.

Barack Obama and Prince Harry are taking their bromance to a new level at the Invictus Games as seen in the photos below. The photos show the two political celebrities laughing and joking with each other, so much so that it sparked conversations on Twitter. At first, people could only guess at what Harry and Obama had talked about, at least until an 18-year-old student who sat next to Harry revealed what she had overheard their conversation.

Student Hayley Stover had the good fortune of being seated next to Prince Harry while enjoying the wheelchair basketball match between the U.S. and France. As previously reported by Elle UK, Stover overheard most of their conversation and had been generous enough to spill the beans to the Sunday People. It’s interesting to note that, according to Stover, Barack Obama asked Prince Harry about Meghan Markle. The Suits actress was unable to attend on that particular day.

Prince Harry hanging with Obama and Biden at Invictus Games will warm your heart https://t.co/F5YDgIb2Zn pic.twitter.com/0lwsNad5bq — HuffPost (@HuffPost) September 30, 2017

“Obama asked about Meghan and Harry let him know she had been to watch the tennis with him,” Stover said.

“He asked if she was enjoying the Games and Harry was really smiling as he said yes. He looked so happy. It was cute,” she added.

“Obama also asked about her filming the TV series Suits and how it was going. Harry asked Obama about his wife Michelle and how she was doing. Then he said, ‘Send my love to Michelle.'”

Ms. Stover said that before Obama and Harry arrived, she sat in the seat where the prince ended up. A security guard asked her nicely if she would move to the next seat to make room for Prince Harry. Stover happily obliged.

“‘Sure thing’, but I was thinking, ‘Oh my God'” she said.

On Sunday, Prince Harry was photographed sneaking a kiss to Meghan Markle during closing ceremony on Sunday.

Smitten Prince Harry seals his love for Meghan Markle with a long-awaited public kiss https://t.co/cyEfDIxP7N pic.twitter.com/40fLZUCAm0 — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 1, 2017

Harry reportedly left his official seat to join Meghan and her mother, Doria Radland, at a designated box in the stadium.

Harry founded the Invictus Games following a trip to Colorado for the 2013 Warrior Games, a sporting event for wounded and ill veterans. The prince royal said he believes that sports could help wounded warriors “physically, psychologically, and socially.”

The 2017 Invictus Games were held in Toronto from September 23-30. During the delegation, Melania Trump had a bilateral meeting with Prince Harry.

[Featured Image by Kensington Palace/Getty Images]