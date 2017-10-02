Meghan Markle Hesitant To Marry Prince Harry? Princess Diana May Be The Reason Why

The relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seems to be headed for the altar after a proclamation of love by Markle in a recent Vanity Fair interview and public displays of affection between the two at last month’s Invictus Games. The Prince could propose any day now (maybe he already has), but does that mean that Markle should say “yes”?

According to a columnist at the New York Post, Markle should say “no” if and when her boyfriend pops the question and the reason is simple: just look at what happened to Harry’s mother, Princess Diana.

According to the Daily Mail, during her 10-year marriage to Prince Charles, Diana developed an eating disorder, began cutting herself, and threw herself down the stairs. Her royal marriage was so miserable that the smiling bride quickly turned into a self-harming princess. The public scrutiny and constant pursuit from the media ultimately led to her death in a Paris tunnel while being chased by paparazzi.

Things have not changed since Diana’s death 20 years ago. Ever since news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship broke, the Suits actress and her family were immediately besieged by the media, and she also faced severe online harassment full of racism and sexism. It was so bad that Prince Harry was forced to issue a statement denouncing the attacks, saying the public had no idea how bad things had gotten, including legal battles over defamatory stories, bribes to an ex-boyfriend, the media trying to break into her home, and the bombardment of everyone in her life.

Markle can’t expect things to get any easier for her once she marries Harry, plus she will probably have to give up acting, a job she obviously loves. According to the New York Post, “…there hasn’t been a single female commoner who has married into the highest echelons of the Windsor family who has maintained a successful career.”

Not even the legendary Grace Kelly was able to continue her career when she married Prince Rainier of Monaco back in 1956. Kelly’s friend Lee Grant told the Huffington Post that the actress turned Princess was “lonely” and “unhappy.”

Markle is highly educated (she graduated from Northwestern University), talented, and seems to be enjoying life. Is it possible she could be happy living a life controlled by the palace and constantly under the scrutiny of the press?

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]