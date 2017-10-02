Blake Shelton Slams ‘Dumb’ Luke Bryan After Joining ‘The Voice’ Rival ‘American Idol’

Blake Shelton is calling out Luke Bryan for being “dumb” after it was confirmed last week that he would be joining the upcoming American Idol reboot alongside fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Blake, who’s served as a coach on American Idol’s rival talent search NBC’s The Voice since it first began in 2011, spoke out about how he really feels about his friend joining the show in a new interview and had some playful criticism for his fellow country star.

“I think people are going to realize just how dumb he really is when they see him on national television, in an environment where there’s no script,” Shelton joked of Bryan, who he’s been friends with for years, in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I love Luke like a brother, I really do, but he’s just dumb,” he added, joking about his rumored $13 million paycheck, “Luke Bryan is not cheap. He looks it, but he’s not.”

But while Blake was throwing out a little playful criticism in Luke’s direction now that they’re on rival shows, it sounds like it’s not all bad blood between the two country stars who even hosted the ACM Awards together from 2013 until 2015.

When asked about Luke’s new role, Blake said of what fans can expect from his American Idol judging gig, “You’re also gonna see what a great, great, dude that guy is.”

Shelton also revealed to the site that he and Luke talked at length about him joining the show and said that he was actually a big factor in getting the “Strip It Down” singer to land his new gig as a talent show judge.

“We had a lot of conversations about him joining Idol,” The Voice coach said of his chats with the singer before he signed on the dotted line. “I’m sure the executives at ABC are really pi**ed at me right now for what they probably had to pay him to get him on that show.”

Shelton’s jokes come shortly after The Voice and American Idol’s rivalry heated up again after Kelly Clarkson, who won the very first season of Idol in 2002, announced that she’d be heading to the NBC show rather than the upcoming ABC reboot thanks to a little persuasion from Blake.

Blake is currently enjoying showing off his bromance with another of his musical friends, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, on the currently airing Season 13 of The Voice.

Adam recently joked that he actually kicked off the current season being nice to one another after going head-to-head and poking fun at each other for the past six years, but quickly reverted back to their rival ways.

“It’s almost how we show each other we love each other, by hating each other,” he joked to Entertainment Tonight in August ahead of the season premiere, noting that their relationship is pretty “dysfunctional.”

Blake Shelton can be seen alongside Adam Levine, Jennifer Hudson, and Miley Cyrus on The Voice Season 13 which airs on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC. The ABC reboot of American Idol with Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie is set to debut next year.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]