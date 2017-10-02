‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reunites With Her Older Sons After Giving Her New Baby A Name

Kailyn Lowry’s two oldest sons, 7-year-old Isaac and 3-year-old Lincoln, recently traveled to Florida with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

As Teen Mom 2 fans well know, Isaac is not Javi Marroquin’s biological son but because he was so close to him during the time he and Kailyn Lowry were married, he has chosen to maintain that relationship post-divorce and treated the child and his younger brother to a trip to Disney World last week.

During Javi Marroquin’s trip to Disney World with the boys, the reality dad shared a number of cute photos and videos of the children on his social media page before Kailyn Lowry confirmed on Twitter on September 30 that her children were coming home.

“My friends are just as excited about the boys coming home today as I am! Gona be a good day!” she wrote to her many fans and followers on Twitter.

A short time later, Kailyn Lowry and her children visited a fall festival, where the Teen Mom 2 star shared a number of photos of her children, including a photo of Lincoln sliding down a white sliding board that was surrounded by bales of hay.

Kailyn Lowry also posted an image of herself and her three sons, including her 1-month-old son Lux Russell.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin haven’t been on the best of terms in recent months but luckily, that doesn’t seem to have gotten in the way of Marroquin’s relationship with his son.

As for Lowry’s relationship with her third son’s father, Chris Lopez, the former couple is rumored to be back together but are still living separately in Delaware. As fans will recall, Lowry began dating Lopez last year after splitting from Marroquin in May but after announcing her pregnancy this past February, she confirmed that she and Lopez were not involved in a romance.

Kailyn Lowry announced her third son’s name, Lux Russell, over the weekend on Instagram.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her family, as well as her co-stars Briana DeJesus, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

