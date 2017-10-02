Sin City Massacre Update: Hunt Underway For Marilou Danley, The Shooter’s Accomplice

At least 20 people are dead after a mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. A gunman opened fire with an automatic weapon from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. According to The Guardian, the latest reports claim that at least 20 music fans have lost their lives, and more than 100 hundred people have been wounded. Country music star Jason Aldean was performing when the shots began ringing out Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

As reported by Time magazine, Aldean took to social media site Instagram to say that he was heartbroken by the horrific attack and to reassure fans that both he and his concert crew were safe.

“Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that me and my crew are safe. “My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night.”

A Las Vegas police SWAT team entered the Mandalay Bay and the shooter was shot dead. Early reports suggest that the Sin City shooter is a local man. According to Metro, a police manhunt is now underway for the unnamed shooter’s accomplice.

Marilou Danley is being sought for questioning re the investigation into the active shooter incident. If seen please call 9-1-1! pic.twitter.com/Z83XvcHejH — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Las Vegas Police has named the accomplice as Marilou Danley, who was described as being Asian, 4-ft., 11-in. and weighing around 111 lbs. Police also said that they are looking for two cars connected to the Sin City shooter. The first is a Hyundai Tucson Nevada, registration number 114B40. The second vehicle is a Chrysler Pacifica Nevada, registration number 79D401.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has circulated an image of Danley, which can be seen in the Twitter image above. The message states that Danley is wanted for questioning in relation to the shooting.

The Las Vegas Police has also suggested that they believe at this time that only one shooter was involved. Anyone with information on Danley’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. Large sections of the strip in Las Vegas are still sealed off whilst police examine the scene and gather evidence.

World leaders and celebrities alike are taking to social media to express their solidarity with Las Vegas, particularly those directly affected by this latest atrocity.

[Featured Image by Marilou Danley Via Facebook]