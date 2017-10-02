Austin Forsyth Drops Huge Hint On Joy-Anna Duggar’s Due Date, Says No To Abortion

When Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth announced in August that they’re expecting their first child, many Duggar fans immediately expressed their suspicions whether the young couple violated a major Duggar family rule. Austin and Joy-Anna had been married for only three months during the time of the announcement, and yet fans noted that Joy-Anna’s baby bump is quite large for a supposedly first-trimester pregnancy.

Joy-Anna’s first batch of pregnancy photos, posted on Aug. 31, certainly led fans to wonder if the 19-year-old reality star was pregnant before she got married. While this may be a non-issue for most people nowadays, the Duggar family has always professed their strict religious beliefs, which famously includes the “no to pre-marital sex” rule.

Now, Austin Forsyth has dropped a major clue regarding their baby’s due date. In his recent Instagram post, the Counting On star shared a photo of Joy-Anna’s baby bump. The proud dad-to-be wrote in the caption that he felt the baby’s first kick already and that it is now “about the size of a bell pepper.”

“Can’t wait to meet our baby! I got to feel it kick for the first time a few days ago!! Soooooo amazing!!! It’s already about the size of a bell pepper and weighs around half a pound!!!”

While Austin didn’t exactly state how far along Joy-Anna is in her pregnancy, Counting On followers were quick to do the math. Many noted that Joy-Anna Duggar is currently in her 18th week.

According to BabyCenter.com, the fetus normally gets around this size at 18 weeks of pregnancy. The baby should also be moving his arms and legs at this point, which is why the couple has been able to feel its kicks already. This means that the couple will be welcoming their first child around February next year.

Austin’s post seems to quash the nasty rumors regarding their baby’s date of conception. By suggesting that Joy-Anna Duggar is now in her 18th week of pregnancy, the Counting On star just pointed out that they conceived almost immediately after their May 26 wedding, and not before.

Meanwhile, Austin Forsyth also used his baby update as a means to promote his anti-abortion advocacy. In the same post, the 23-year-old reality star included a photo of himself standing on the street while holding a poster that states, “Abortion kills children.” This got his followers’ attention and sparked a rather heated debate in the comments section.

While many applauded Austin’s pro-life stance, there were others who argued that the choice should be left to the woman given her circumstances. For some, Austin should have chosen a different time and venue to raise the issue to begin with.

“You planned your pregnancy, so why are you preaching about abortion?” wrote one fan. “Why don’t you celebrate your pregnancy without bringing unrelated politics into it?”

“Bit disappointed [with] this display of your pregnancy and abortion. Could have been a different way to do this,” another commented.

