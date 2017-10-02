‘LPBW’: Audrey Roloff Excited With This Year’s Pumpkin Season As Amy Fondly Remembers A Past Adventure

Pumpkin season is officially here and Audrey Roloff and the rest of the family just can’t contain their excitement. The Roloffs have been going at it the past few days, telling everyone about this year’s highly anticipated pumpkin season, which officially began on September 30.

Amy posted a couple of photos to encourage her followers and fans of Little People, Big World to visit Roloff Farms for pumpkin season. Her first photo was that of a pumpkin fresh for the picking. Amy also shared a picture of her Pumpkin Pancake Mix and Pumpkin bread, which can be ordered from the Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen website.

Tori and Matt shared a photo and video, respectively, of baby Jackson’s latest visit to the farm. The four-month-old fan favorite got to pick out his first ever pumpkin. Jackson also got one for his cousin, Ember.

As for Audrey, the 26-year-old mother posted a photo of herself with her husband Jeremy hugging in the middle of a field full of bright orange pumpkins. The young couple are their usual sweet selves while the backdrop of green and orange gives the photo a little more drama.

Audrey described Roloff Farms as “a masterpiece of Pacific Northwest glory,” especially in October. Audrey also said that “there is no place more beautiful than the farm in early fall.”

The young mother quoted a line from L. M. Montgomery’s classic novel, Anne of Green Gables, to describe her feelings at the moment. The quote said, “I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.”

Pumpkin season comes at a price for the young Roloff family, however. Jeremy spent most of the day working at Roloff Farms, which means he didn’t get to see Audrey and their daughter Ember that much. Jeremy confirmed this when he said that he missed the two, especially his “little girl.” The 27-year-old father also gave a tour of the farm via his Instagram story. Those who enjoyed the short video clip will be delighted to know that Jeremy will be the official guide for those who will buy tickets for a tour of Roloff Farms.

While Audrey is excited about the present, Amy is feeling a little nostalgic. Aside from expressing her excitement for this year’s pumpkin season, Amy also shared a photo from five years ago.

Amy and her son Zach climbed Mt. St. Helens back then. The Roloff matriarch called this adventure “an experience and accomplishment” that she’ll never forget. Amy also said that she’s grateful that she got to do this challenge with her son Zach, who supported her all the way.

