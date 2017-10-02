Las Vegas Shooting: Mariah Carey, Brad Paisley & More React To Jason Aldean Concert Horror

A flurry of musicians and other celebrities have been reacting to the news of multiple gunshots being fired at a Jason Aldean concert at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, as part of the country music Route 91 Harvest Festival.

After news of the shooting on October 1 spread around the web, famous faces took to social media to send love and prayers to all those caught up in the horrific tragedy that’s confirmed by police to have had multiple fatalities.

Jake Owen, who was in Las Vegas to perform during the festival and witnessed the shooting happen, first tweeted, “Gun shots!!! Vegas. Pray to god. Love you guys.”

He then returned to Twitter shortly after and added, “Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others aren’t. Please pray.”

Owen performed on the main stage and finished his set just minutes before Aldean took to the stage.

Country star Brad Paisley, who’s a friend of Aldean and Owen’s and played the country music festival just last year, tweeted his sadness at the news.

“Praying for everyone at #HarvestFestival,” he said. “There are no words right now that suffice.”

Celine Dion, who performs her residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas just down the strip from where the Mandalay Bay shooting happened on October 1, confirmed that she was safe and wrote online that she was “praying for all the innocent victims and their families.”

Mariah Carey also tweeted about the shooting and told her followers that she was “horrified” by the news coming out of Sin City.

Footage shows the moment the sound of gunfire stops a Las Vegas concert. There are reports of multiple injuries pic.twitter.com/y5x0bA1F8N — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 2, 2017

“My thoughts are with the victims and their families,” she said of the Mandalay Bay shooting that happened as Jason performed. “Praying for everyone’s safety.”

Country star and American Idol Season 10 runner-up Lauren Alaina tweeted that she wouldn’t be sleeping and would instead be thinking of all those caught up in the shooting.

“Heartbroken for Vegas + the country community. Numbingly terrifying. Wtf,” wrote Kacey Musgraves on the social media site.

Other country singers sending love to Las Vegas via social media included Darius Rucker, Lindsay Ell, Brothers Osborne, and Dan + Shay.

Singer Sia shared a poignant message for anyone in the vicinity of the shootings.

“Please, if you are in Las Vegas, take cover there are multiple shooters on the loose, twenty people are dead. Find cover and hide,” she wrote.

Indie band Imagine Dragons also urged anyone in the Las Vegas area to take cover.

Other celebrities spreading love after the incident included Paris Hilton and Paris Jackson.

Hilton tweeted that she couldn’t believe what had happened at the Las Vegas concert and asked “What is our world coming to?!” The reality star then added that her “prayers go out to the victims & their families.”

Jackson added that her “heart goes out to everyone affected by the shooting in Vegas, friends & families (strangers included)… breaks my heart to see earth like this.”

Former Jersey Shore star Snooki wrote on the social media site that she had been watching terrifying videos from the moment the gunshots began and told her almost 7 million Twitter followers that she was praying for everyone who was at Jason’s concert in Nevada.

Actor George Takei opted to thank Las Vegas’s first responders for their response to the shooting at Aldean’s concert and told those who rushed to the scene to help the injured that their actions “helped save lives tonight.”

Per CNN, 20 people have been killed in the shooting and more than 100 others are thought to have been injured. Videos from the concert show multiple gunshots were fired as Jason was performing, causing concertgoers to fall to the floor to avoid being shot.

Leave your own messages of support for those caught up in the horrific shooting at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas during Jason Aldean’s performance below.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]