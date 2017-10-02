Kevin Hart And Eniko Parrish Host $118K Baby Shower Amid Cheating Scandal, Baby’s Gender And Name Revealed

Things seem to be going quite well for Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish despite the comedian’s cheating scandal. The couple recently held a lavish baby shower, proving that their relationship is stronger than ever.

On Sunday, Kevin and Eniko hosted a Lion King-themed baby shower at Calamigos Beach Club in Malibu. TMZ reported that the couple did not hold back in spending a fortune for the shindig.

Apparently, Hart, 37, and Parrish, 32, shelled out a whopping $118,000 for the party and treated their guests to customized prizes. Kevin even joked about the price tag of the safari–themed baby shower, saying, “We couldn’t afford a lion, so we got the dog and just put the [mane] around the dog. It’s still ballin’; it’s just on a budget!”

During the party, Kevin and Eniko also revealed that they are expecting a baby boy. The two took it a step further by sharing the name that they have chosen for their little bundle of joy — Kenzo.

Kevin and Eniko made sure that their guests will remember the special day by giving out personalized prizes and souvenirs with the name “Kenzo” all over them. Attendees of the event were also treated to a custom Snapchat filter on their pictures and videos, which featured the words “Oh, Boy! Baby Kenzo” written in blue letters.

c a b o • n i g h t s ???????? A post shared by eníĸo • нarт ???? (@enikonhart) on Jul 23, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

Kevin Hart and Eniko never fail to share their fun-filled celebration on social media. The couple posted several photos and videos of their lavish baby shower on their respective Snapchat accounts.

The couple appeared to be really happy as they anticipate the arrival of their baby boy. This is despite the controversial sex tape scandal of Kevin, which almost cost him his marriage.

It can be recalled that in mid-September, the Central Intelligence star shocked everyone when he uploaded a public apology for his family on Instagram. Hart reportedly had an affair with a 26-year-old strip club worker Montia Sabbag.

There were claims that Kevin has a “sextortion” from Montia in an attempt to squeeze money from him.

Sources close to the actor revealed that he was “really embarrassed” about the controversy and that Eniko was “very upset” about it. However, the same source reiterated that “she is still very much in love with Kevin and isn’t ready to throw it all away.”

