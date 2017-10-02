‘General Hospital’ Spoilers, Monday, Oct. 2: Franco Visits Jason, Doctor Klein Searches For Escaped Patient 6

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for Monday, October 2, state that Jason (Billy Miller) is surprised when Franco (Roger Howarth) visits him at the hospital.

Jason Still In Dark About His Twin

It is likely that Franco will make only vague references to his new discoveries about the identity of his companion in a photo from his childhood. While it is clear that the issue will be on his mind when he visits Jason, Franco will likely choose to keep Jason in the dark about his twin while he is still recuperating at the hospital.

Jason will be updated on the matter after he has fully recovered.

Fans will recall that Betsy (Deborah Strang) revealed to Franco that the little boy in the photo from his childhood is Jason Morgan’s twin.

Search For Escaped Patient 6 Underway

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for Monday, October 2, state that Doctor Klein panics when Patient 6’s escape is detected. He warns that the search must start immediately because Patient 6 will move fast to make good his escape.

The hospital sounds the alarm and the search for the escaped inmate begins.

Meanwhile, Ava inquires from an orderly what the alarm is about. She wonders whether there is a fire. Of course, Ava knows there isn’t a fire. She knows that the alarm is about Patient 6 and that he has escaped from the clinic.

She asks questions and feigns ignorance probably to deflect attention from herself as someone who was possibly complicit in the escape.

Klein Gives Up Search For Patient 6, Ava In Trouble

General Hospital spoilers tease that after a fruitless search, Klein gives up hopes of finding Patient 6. He suspects that Ava played a role in Patient 6’s escape, so he confronts her. Ava at first denies it, but it appears that she later confesses, possibly under duress.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Klein is enraged and vows revenge after Ava confesses. Ava soon realizes that her life is in danger.

Later, Patient 6 meets Father Stanislov while roaming the streets of St. Petersburg. He is in a desperate situation. He wants to leave Russia and return home, but he needs money and a phone to make a call home, so he begs Father Stanislov for help.

Valentin Makes A Secret Trip

GH spoilers tease Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) makes a secret trip. The trip could be related to Patient 6’s escape. Meanwhile, Ana (Finola Hughes) presses on with her mission to expose Valentin.

Michael Is Surprised By An Anonymous Donation

Spoilers for Monday, October 2, state that Michael is surprised when someone makes an anonymous donation. Did Nelle (Chloe Lanier) pawn off her ring to donate to a charitable cause?

Michael had confronted Nelle and demanded to know the truth about the ring he found while unpacking. He accused Nelle of lying to her when she earlier claimed that she had lost her fiancé’s ring. The discovery left Michael doubting Nelle’s integrity for the first time. It made him wonder whether there could be truth to Carly’s (Laura Wright) claim that Nelle might have murdered her former fiancé, Zachary Grant.

It is possible that Nelle will offer an explanation that absolves her of deceit.

Alexis Is Upset With Sam

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, October 2, tease that Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is upset when she learns that Sam (Kelly Monaco) set her up for a date with Dr. Bensch (James DePavia). Despite the fact that she rebukes Sam for her interference, Alexis accepts to go out on a date with Bensch. Alexis probably thinks that dating Bensch will help her deal with loneliness while awaiting Julian’s (William deVry) return from prison.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]