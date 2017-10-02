Kim Soo Hyun Military Enlistment Update: ‘My Love From The Star’ Actor Confirmed To Enlist On Oct. 23

Kim Soo Hyun, one of South Korea’s hottest stars, is joining the army soon. His agency revealed that they already received the confirmation for their artist’s enlistment date and it will be this month.

As reported on Chosun Ilbo, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, KeyEast Entertainment, confirmed on Sept. 28 that Soo Hyun is leaving for boot camp on Oct. 23. The representative from KeyEast added that the My Love from the Star actor does not want an elaborate send-off.

“Kim wants to keep it quiet and does not plan to hold a press conference or any other farewell events,” he said in a statement.

The announcement refuted the rumors that Kim Soo Hyun is planning to postpone his military enlistment because his last movie project, Real, was a big flop at the box office. The star had high hopes in the said film, even saying that he wants it to be the film that can represent him as an actor in his 20s.

But unfortunately, Real did not generate a high number of viewers. In fact, the 970 theaters that screened it on its first showing day were reduced to just 58 in a few days.

At any rate, Kim Soo Hyun will have to complete five weeks of basic military training at the army recruit center. Thereafter, he will be assigned to his post where he will serve as a soldier for 21 months. As reported, he will be serving as an active duty draftee.

In Korea, all physically fit men, aged between 18 and 35, are obliged to serve in the army for two years. Regardless of their backgrounds, even if they are celebrities or high-ranking officials in big companies, no one is exempt from serving the nation as a soldier.

Kim Soo Hyun’s enlistment is expected to have a significant impact on KeyEast Entertainment’s revenue. It is no secret that he is the company’s top earner and not having him around for two years means fewer projects which equates to lower profits.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun will be the latest Hallyu star to join the battalion. Earlier this year, Legend of the Blue Sea’s Lee Min Ho, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’s Kang Ha Neul, The King In Love’s Im Siwan, Suspicious Partner’s Ji Chang Wook and 2PM’s Ok Taecyeon have all quietly left show business to fulfill their military duties.

[Featured Image by Ashley Pon/Getty Images]