‘Dancing With The Stars’ Vanessa Lachey Opens Up About Her Breakdown During Rehearsals

Vanessa Lachey had an emotional breakdown during the rehearsals of Dancing with the Stars. The star opens up about the reason behind it.

In last week’s episode, Vanessa Lachey broke down in tears while they were rehearsing for the ABC dance competition. She revealed to The Talk that she felt beaten down on Dancing with the Stars and that she has difficulty learning how to dance, as reported by PopCulture.com.

Already feeling emotionally drained, Vanessa also suffered a toe injury, which is when all the emotions came out. Her nail got caught on her other foot and a part of it was pulled off. It was like a paper cut, and she was left crying on the floor.

The American TV personality is married to Nick Lachey, a former member of 98 Degrees. Vanessa dances with pro partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Nick also joined this season of Dancing with the Stars, partnering with Peta Murgatroyd.

Nick previously told the media he would not want to be part of Dancing with the Stars. However, Vanessa revealed on The Talk that talking to Jack Osbourne made Nick want to compete on DWTS, too. Jack said being part of the show is one of the best experiences he had in his life.

LATIN NIGHT on @dancingabc! We are trying to channel our inner calienté! Haha!!!????????????????????????????Hope you had fun watching! Don't forget to VOTE! (Link in my bio) ???? A post shared by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey) on Sep 27, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

Meanwhile, the 11 remaining pairs will be dancing to a song inspired by their guilty pleasures in tonight’s episode of Dancing with the Stars. According to Reality TV World, the celebrities selected songs to celebrate the things that they secretly indulge and dance either the cha cha, Argentine tango, samba, Charleston, jive, jazz, Viennese waltz, salsa, or quickstep.

Vanessa, who loves singing karaoke with her friends, will dance a jazz routine to the song “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper. Nick will perform a jazz to “Jump (For My Love)” by The Pointer Sisters. Former NBA star and coach Derek Fisher and pro partner Sharna Burgess will dance the cha cha to “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince. Derek apparently loves to binge-watch The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

Obsessed with boy bands, actor Frankie Muniz and pro partner Witney Carson will perform a samba to the song “It’s Gonna Be Me” by NSYNC. WWE wrestler Nikki Bella loves sexy romance novels and will dance with pro partner Artem Chigvintsev a Viennese waltz to Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain.” Drew Scott of Property Brothers and pro partner Emma Slater will dance the Argentine tango to Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ “Red Right Hand.”

“The Glory Days” by Michael Giacchino is Jordan Fisher and partner Lindsay Arnold’s song as they dance the Charleston, while Lindsey Stirling and partner Mark Ballas will do a jive routine to “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” by Wham!. Sasha Pieterse and partner Gleb Savchenko will also do a jazz to “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)” by the Four Tops. Terrell Owens and partner Cheryl Burke will do a salsa to “The Breaks” by Kurtis Blow, while Victoria Arlen and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will do a quickstep routine to “Tubthumping” by Chumbawamba.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]