Kim Kardashian Responds To Donald Trump’s Puerto Rico Tweets

On September 20, Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm, devastating the island and its people. Since then, the response to the situation has been seen as less than impressive, with the news media discussing not only the reaction by the federal government but also the response on social media to the way the government has been handling the situation. With so many people left without food, clean drinking water, and even electricity, there are plenty of issues that need to be addressed, which is something that Kim Kardashian actually spoke out about in a Twitter response to President Donald Trump.

According to Glamour, not only has Trump been tweeting out a series of messages regarding the situation in Puerto Rico and the government’s handling of things, but Kardashian herself has even chimed in. In a series of tweets, the president actually praised the way his people were dealing with the situation in Puerto Rico, before then telling the people on the island not to listen to what he called “fake news.” In his tweets, Donald Trump said his administration has been doing a great job in helping the people of Puerto Rico, and even though there are those who are “politically motivated ingrates” or those spreading fake news, people are actually starting to see the work they have done.

This picture breaks my heart! I will be donating to Puerto Rico and help them get the food & water they desperately need. Please donate! pic.twitter.com/l3kOXifa1I — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 26, 2017

However, while all of the president’s tweets regarding Hurricane Maria and Puerto Rico have been criticized, the one in which he told the people of Puerto Rico not to believe fake news is the one that Kim Kardashian responded to directly. In her response, Kardashian told the president outright that the people on the island do not have electricity in order to watch the news to begin with. Kim Kardashian then asked Trump to “please stop tweeting & golfing while people are dying.”

I'm so honored to be featured on the cover of @VogueMexico's October Beauty issue. #VogueBelleza #FuerzaMexico pic.twitter.com/n2lA7T2fdX — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

The reality star concluded her message by asking the president to “step up” and actually help the people of Puerto Rico. While there may be those who responded to Kim Kardashian to let her know that her own tweet is not helping, the reality star has in fact done her part, along with her family, in order to help those affected by the recent natural disasters. Not only has Kim Kardashian donated money to the people of Puerto Rico and asked her followers to donate too, but she has also given money to relief funds for Hurricane Harvey and the earthquake in Mexico as well.

We have done a great job with the almost impossible situation in Puerto Rico. Outside of the Fake News or politically motivated ingrates,… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

Kim Kardashian was not the only Twitter user to respond to the president about the fact that people in Puerto Rico would be unable to watch the news because of their lack of electricity. With other celebrities and everyday people responding to the assortment of tweets from the president, it seems that while Donald Trump believes that his administration is doing a “great job” in terms of what is happening in Puerto Rico, other people are not as satisfied with the way things are being handled.

To the people of Puerto Rico:

Do not believe the #FakeNews!#PRStrong???????? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

They don’t have power to watch the news!!! Please stop tweeting & golfing while people are dying! Please step up & help! https://t.co/AP8PnapWaO — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 30, 2017

They aren’t watching the news. They are too busy trying to SURVIVE. — Kelly Van Boekhout (@kcpvb) October 1, 2017

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]