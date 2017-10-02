‘Big Brother 19’ Christmas Abbott Reveals She Has Much To ‘Share With The World,’ Plans To Do So Live Tuesday

Former Big Brother 19 cast member Christmas Abbott was a force to be reckoned with when she walked into the BB19 house, but a devastating mishap that led to a broken foot and major surgery left her in a cast and unable to partake in every part of the game. Despite this, she persevered and made it to final three. On Sunday, Christmas took to Instagram and posted a message indicating she has needed some time out of the BB19 house but is now ready to share “a lot” with “the world” and plans to do so live this Tuesday.

Christmas’ Instagram post features a full body photo of her smiling while laying on her side on the beach in a bikini. She describes her current mood in life as “Exploration” and begins by writing that it’s been almost a week since she’s been back home and gotten grounded.

The CrossFit superstar goes on to state she doesn’t have “everything figured out yet,” but thinks she has a “good starting place.” She then asserts that this is why she has decided to do an Instagram Live chat on Tuesday, October 3, at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

Christmas promises to try to answer any questions and address comments during this live chat and thanked fans for their love and support as well.

Her message is somewhat cryptic, however, and begs the question as to whether she will answer questions about her feelings for fellow Big Brother 19 cast member Paul Abrahamian during her live chat. Throughout the BB19 season, Christmas and Paul were seen getting quite close and showing affection for one another, but things never crossed the friendship line into romance territory.

Christmas seems to have had stronger feelings for Paul, as while in the Big Brother 19 house, she was caught on live feeds talking to herself alone in bed while watching Paul on a monitor from inside the Head of Household (HOH) room.

On live feeds, she could be heard saying she had “chaos” going on in her head and because she’s surrounded by cameras in the BB19 house, she is unable to speak freely. Christmas continued by saying she had “heart flutters” and her heart was “getting away” from her. She concluded these feelings were a “purgatory of emotion.”

This talk and her actions in the house have many believing Christmas may be in love with Paul. Even her closest ally in the house, BB19 winner Josh Martinez, thought something may be going on between her and Paul. At one point during the game, Josh asked the two if they were in a showmance, which they adamantly denied, as the Inquisitr reported prior.

Mark certainly got a stocking full of Christmas jeer last night. Click link in our bio for a recap of last night's #BB19 drama. A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@cbs_bigbrother) on Aug 14, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

After leaving the Big Brother 19 house, Christmas hinted in several interviews that she might be interested in exploring a relationship with Paul, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Tuesday Christmas may share her true feelings for Paul with the world or she may have had second thoughts about any romantic inclinations toward him. Whatever the case may be, Christmas’ Instagram Live chat should be interesting, to say the least.

It should be noted that this season of Big Brother is over, but in just a few short months Celebrity Big Brother is set to premiere on CBS, hitting airways this winter. Please check back often for more Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother news and spoilers.

[Featured Image by Sonja Flemming/CBS]