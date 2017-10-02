Katie Holmes Being Played By Jamie Foxx? Actor Laughs Off PDA Photos

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have kept fans guessing about the status of their relationship for more than four years, but their recent PDA photos at the beach may have just confirmed that they are dating. However, the 49-year-old actor still hasn’t confirmed nor denied their romance despite being asked about it.

During an interview with Kevin Frazier of ET, Jamie was caught off guard when asked about his PDA-filled photos with Katie. The interviewer asked him what the story was behind those pictures that were trending online. Foxx just laughed off the question and instead started promoting his new series, White Famous. Was he trying to protect Holmes or maybe he really just isn’t serious about their relationship?

A few weeks after Jamie and Katie’s PDA photos, the Sleepless star was spotted partying with Eva Longoria. According to Radar Online, the two were caught flirting during a private dinner with friends in New York City. There have been rumors coming out that the 42-year-old actress is pregnant. A source claimed that the Telenovela star didn’t drink alcohol all night while other guests drank wine and sake. She also had a huge appetite that night, which are possible signs that she is pregnant.

This isn’t the first time that Jamie Foxx was seen with other women despite his alleged romance with Katie Holmes. As previously reported on Inquisitr, the award-winning actor was spotted getting flirty with Olivia Munn at a boxing fight in Las Vegas last August. His arm was around the 37-year-old actress’s waist and held her really close as they posed for the photographers.

Jamie and Olivia’s closeness at the event sparked romance rumors, which worried Katie’s fans. However, ET confirmed that they are not dating. The Office Christmas Party star reportedly arrived at the boxing match by herself, but she waved at the Baby Driver actor when she saw him walk onto the magenta carpet. When the photographers saw these two big stars together, they asked them to pose side by side.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx still refuse to admit that they are dating despite proof of their romance that has been surfacing online. Back in 2015, a photo of the couple holding hands and playing footsie leaked online. According to Us Weekly, their relationship started as a fling, but it has since become a long-term attraction.

“Jamie is someone she can trust and have fun with,” a mutual friend said. “She’s getting everything from him that she didn’t get with Tom.”

Katie, who was married to Tom Cruise for six years and currently takes care of their daughter Suri, has managed to remain silent about her romance with Jamie. The Texas-born actor, on the other hand, always gets into the hot seat regarding their secret relationship.

When Nancy O’Dell of ET asked Foxx about the leaked photo with Holmes, he claimed that it was taken out of context. He insisted that he and Katie are just friends. The actor also revealed that another Dawson’s Creek alumni, James Van Der Beek, was with them that day as they did a voice-over for an animated show entitled Amber Alert.

“I guess some knucklehead person who was here hit us with the phone cam,” he said. “I guess they are trying to get money for whatever. It’s amazing what people will do to sell you out.”

Just when some people think that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx will finally make their relationship public after the PDA-filled beach photos came out, the actor still prefers not to talk about it for some reason.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]