Nina Dobrev Calls Leaving ‘Vampire Diaries’ A Big Risk

The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev called leaving her hit series The Vampire Diaries as one of the biggest risks she needed to do to move her career forward. The 28-year-old actress explained that she did not want to be typecast as Elena and was determined to prove all her critics wrong.

In the new issue of Rogue magazine, via Daily Mail, Nina Dobrev shared that after being on the show for seven years, she felt that it was time to move on. Dobrev was ready to do something different and was eager to prove to everyone that she’s more than Elena Gilbert.

“I’ve always wanted to take big risks. I started Vampire Diaries when I was 20, and I was playing a young teenage girl. I also played Katherine, this ancient vixen who was manipulative and crazy. Then I grew into myself as a woman– I found that part of myself while playing that role– I grew with the show and I wanted to continue to grow outside of it,” she shared.

In 2015, Dobrev left the show after Season 6. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dobrev explained that there was no specific instance when she realized that it was time to leave The Vampire Diaries. While thankful for all the opportunities that has opened up because of the series, Dobrev pointed out that, at the end of the day, she’s not actually a vampire and the fairy tale has to end somehow.

Dobrev revealed that she and TVD creator Julie Plec had often wondered how long the series would last. Back then, she always knew that Elena’s storyline will be a six-year journey at the most. Looking back, Dobrev said that she has given everything to her character in those past six years.

“I felt that I did so much in those six years, and I wanted to always feel that passion, and that excitement, and fond memories. And I do. I have nothing but love for every single person there,” she said.

Dobrev is currently busy promoting her new film Flatliners. The reboot follows the story of a group of five medical students who kill themselves to see what it’s like in the after death. The movie stars Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Kiersey Clemons and James Norton.

