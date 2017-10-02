‘Alaskan Bush People’ Rainy Brown Sings Taylor Swift’s Song To Haters

Alaskan Bush People star Rainy Brown refuses to just keep silent amid criticisms she receives online. The 14-year-old hits back on her “haters” and sings one of Taylor Swift’s songs to get her message across.

Rainy posted on her Instagram account a video of herself singing Swift’s “Mean.” The lyrics said, “Someday, I’ll be living in a big old city and all you’re ever gonna be is mean.” In the caption, she said that many people have been telling her to just ignore the negative comments she receives. However, she believes that it is better to call them out and shut the haters up. “Never let anyone silence you my beautiful rainbows,” she added.

Some fans continue to tell her to ignore the negative people because most of them are just seeking attention. Giving them that attention makes them satisfied. Other fans tell her to just continue being herself and that she is doing well in handling criticism.

The Alaskan Bush People star was recently criticized for a having a grammar error in one of her social media posts. A user commented that she really needs to study English grammar, while some fans came to her defense, saying that she is just a kid. She also received a backlash for posting selfies on her social media accounts amid the fact that her mother, Ami Brown, is currently battling an advanced lung cancer. Back then, she responded to the commenter that she does not her approval and that she needs to love herself before she can expect others to do so.

When you're waiting to go out with you're friends and you end up like "say something I'm giving up on you" lol A post shared by Rainy Brown (@heroofkirrkwell) on Sep 29, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

Rainy has been the most active on social media among her siblings. She recently shared an inspirational note for her fans who might be suffering from depression just like her. She talked about her struggles with depression and how some people dismiss her feelings because of her age.

Meanwhile, there is no new update on the status of Alaskan Bush People Season 8. The production has been delayed as Ami is reportedly too weak to begin working. She has just been released from the hospital after completing a round of radiation treatment and chemotherapy.

The Brown family remains in Los Angeles, California, except for Noah and his fiance Rhain Alisha. Bam Bam, meanwhile, was recently spotted in Colorado.

I just wanted to put this out there real quick ???? I thought it was perfect, everyone always tells me to ignore those that hate me but it's actually better to call them out and shut them up never let anyone silence you my beautiful rainbows???? #staystrong #stayhappy #singing #hatersgonnahate #taylorswift @taylorswift A post shared by Rainy Brown (@heroofkirrkwell) on Oct 1, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

[Featured Image by Discovery Channel]