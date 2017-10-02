‘Nier: Automata’ Soundtrack Vinyl Edition Set To Release This Year

Square Enix has announced a special vinyl edition of the Nier: Automata soundtrack is to be released before the end of the year. The original soundtrack for Nier: Gestalt & Replicant is getting the vinyl music treatment as well.

Collectors can choose between three different vinyl soundtrack options. Nier: Automata is getting its own set with two LP records, featuring a total of 15 songs. Nier: Gestalt and Nier: Replicant are getting their own vinyl set with 20 tracks across two LPs. The music selections for all four records have been made by composer Keiichi Okabe. New Nier artwork has been created just for this release by Tokyo Ghoul illustrator Sui Ishida (as pictured above and below). Fans have the option of purchasing each collection separately or as part of a box set.

The release date is currently set for December 31 for all three vinyl music collections.

These vinyl editions are expected to be produced in limited quantities, and they are being sold outside of Japan exclusively through the Square Enix Online Store. A note to consumers on the store website indicates the records are imports of those being sold in Japan. Fans who want to secure their record(s) of choice may pre-order while stock is available.

Since Nier: Automata‘s release in the first quarter of the year, it has gone on to sell over two million copies worldwide. According to the publisher, more than 30 percent of the global purchases have been via digital download.

In a message to shareholders, Square Enix notes the global success of Nier: Automata has been a pleasant surprise. They refer to the game as “a global hit far in excess of [their] expectations,” also noting that the game “has not only reminded the world of the high quality of Japanese games, but also demonstrated significant potential for future franchise development.”

No further details about the future of the franchise have been announced.

Presently, in addition to the main game, fans can extend their Nier experience on PlayStation 4 or PC via Steam with an additional content pack that adds several new subquests and three coliseums to the experience. The content pack also unlocks the ability to obtain costumes from Nier: Replicant, such as a “Destroyer Outfit” for A2 and the “Young Man’s Outfit” for 9S.

[Featured Image by Square Enix]