Travis Scott Pampering Pregnant Kylie Jenner After Baby News, Plans To Start A Devoted Family

Travis Scott couldn’t be more of a supportive boyfriend to Kylie Jenner, a new source claims.

The rapper, who has been beyond excited about the forthcoming birth of his first child, has gone above and beyond to make sure that his girlfriend is getting the best treatment whilst pregnant.

Given the fact that this is both Travis Scott and Kylie’s first time experiencing the journey of bringing a newborn into the world, they are both very new to the process, but insiders stress that Travis is doing all that he can.

Aside from showering the 20-year-old with maternity gifts, Travis Scott is constantly offering foot and back massages to Jenner, having recently presented her with a bouquet of flowers to show his gratitude for the reality star.

Hollywood Life reveals saying that Scott can’t wait to become a father. While they are both fairly young at age, the way they have handled the pregnancy so far has been exceptional, even for their parents.

Travis Scott has given the impression that he will do whatever it takes to make sure Kylie has the smoothest pregnancy possible, and with the TV star being only five months away from giving birth, for the most part, she’s been enjoying the process.

Earlier this week, it was stressed that Jenner had been dealing with morning sickness, but Travis Scott was right by her side, making her anything and everything that his partner was craving for, which subsided the illness she felt.

Furthermore, it’s said that Travis Scott’s team is clearing out his touring schedule for next spring because the 25-year-old has no desire on traveling the world to support his music once his child has been welcomed into the world.

The only thing that Travis will want to do is spend quality time with Kylie and their newborn baby, so plans to make sure that most of the year is cleared out for the rapper to relax and enjoy parenthood have already been made.

What do you make of the way Scott has handled his girlfriend’s pregnancy? Are you surprised to have seen him step up to the plate like this?

