Todd Chrisley Turns To Family And ‘Will And Grace’ To Get Him Through Friend’s Tragic Death

It’s been a very tough week for Todd Chrisley after the sudden loss of his dear friend, but the reality personality is turning to family and television comedies to help get him through this difficult time.

As the Inquisitr reported, the Chrisley Knows Best star lost his friend and business partner Terry Goldman suddenly to a heart attack. Goldman was only 45-years-old at the time of his tragic passing. A clearly distraught Chrisley posted two photos of he and Goldman together on his Instagram page before telling fans that it was “one of the saddest days” he’s had since the death of his father in 2012.

But in a post yesterday, Todd shared a screenshot of Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack on their hit show Will and Grace. He called the actors “comedic geniuses” after saying that the show was the first thing that has made him laugh in over a week. The father of five ended the post by saying that “life is good again.”

Chrisley’s followers had split opinions on the show itself, with some commenting that they love the show and others claiming that it was “too political” for their taste. But the majority of Todd’s fans made sure that the reality star knew they were happy that he was happy again.

“It was nice to laugh after dealing with so much sadness,” one fan commented.

“Definitely believe that laughter is the absolute best medicine!!!” another chimed in.

In another post over the weekend, Todd shared a selfie with his 10-year-old son Grayson and his four-year-old granddaughter, Chloe. In the photo, the three are all snuggled up together with grins on their faces. The reality patriarch had an adorable caption to go with the equally adorable photo.

“How I love these two can’t be expressed in words, but they are the heart of our family.”

The heartfelt post gained over 25,000 likes and 130 comments in the first hour it was posted. Like his other photo, Chrisley Knows Best fans were quick to comment and share their love and support for their favorite reality dad.

“I love you and your family! What a great man you are,” one adoring fan wrote.

“Ya’ll give us laughs, inspire us to be closer as a family, and just overall we learn from you and your family,” another Instagrammer posted.

In another post earlier in the week, Todd shared a photo of his 20-year-old daughter, Savannah, posing in a sequined black dress at an event in Los Angeles. In the caption of the post, Todd tells Savannah that he is proud of “everything you are becoming and everything you’ve overcome.” He then goes on to say that he is “blessed” to be able to call her his daughter.

It’s easy to see that family has been instrumental in helping Todd get through the difficult passing of his friend. Do you applaud Todd for turning to family in his time of need?

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]