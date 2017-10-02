Irina Shayk Happy With Bradley Cooper’s Baby As Ex Cristiano Ronaldo Expects Child With Georgina Rodriguez

Irina Shayk may have once dated Cristiano Ronaldo, but now, she is more than happy with the baby girl she had with Bradley Cooper. While the Russian model never posts about her child or baby daddy on Instagram, she occasionally appears with her loved ones in public. Around the same time that Georgina Rodriguez appeared in public boasting an eight-month baby bump to see her boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo play, Irina Shayk appeared as a doting mother in Los Angeles.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk did not date for long before deciding to have a child together. After an expedited courting process, the two had a beautiful daughter this March. As quickly as she had her baby, the new mother recovered from pregnancy to continue her work as a lingerie and high fashion model.

While she rarely appears with her daughter, she made a special appearance with her baby and nanny this weekend, showing that, despite her fashion commitments, she still prioritizes her role as a mother.

“The 31-year-old model affectionately held her six-month-old daughter, Lea, in a baby sling as she stepped out into Los Angeles,” reports Daily Mail. “Irina couldn’t have looked any more delighted to spend some quality girl time with her first born child.”

Just because she was hanging out with her daughter does not mean that it was a calm day for her. She released her “triple-width cover for Vogue Mexico,” and also posted on Instagram about the earthquake that ravished its capital city.

As honored as I am to be on the cover of this months @voguemexico, I wanted to also take this opportunity to send love, and support to this courageous country????????❤ As you know, Mexico City needs all the help it can get right now – do what you can at www.gofundme.com/lovearmymexico #LinkInBio #LoveArmyMexico #OneWorld A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Sep 29, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

With her baby in her arms, Irina could not have been further from her past life with Cristiano Ronaldo. But an odd mirroring happened this weekend when his latest girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez appeared at one of his games, showing her eight-month baby bump.

“Georgina Rodriguez didn’t seem fazed as she stepped out to watch her other half and the father of her unborn child Cristiano Ronaldo play for Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Spain on Saturday,” reports Daily Mail. “The 22-year-old model didn’t let her evolving bump get in the way of making a sexy statement as she stunned in a semi-sheer bodysuit and jeans while supporting her beau in the stands.”

This will be Cristiano Ronaldo’s fourth child, as he already has two daughters and one son, both from unknown mothers. It looks like Georgina does not seem to mind that he already has kids or that she is not married to him.

Mis dos amores. ???? #Buendía A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Jun 5, 2017 at 2:10am PDT

In fact, Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper are not married either. From time to time, the 31-year-old model appears in public wearing a gigantic ring of “diamond and emerald,” which has been “compared to Princess Diana’s engagement ring.”

Their lack of legal union is not because of the lack of love. While Irina and Bradley hardly ever appear in public together, they showed a rare moment of PDA in Malibu last weekend when she made “a playful grab for her boyfriend’s butt,” according to Us Weekly.

Georgina Rodriguez is expecting a baby girl sometime this month.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]