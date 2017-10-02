Kourtney Kardashian Open To Pregnancy Plans With Scott Disick Despite Sofia Richie Romance: ‘KUWTK’ Recap

Kourtney Kardashian has shared that she would consider the idea of having another baby with Scott Disick despite the fact that the couple hasn’t been together in well over two years.

Back in 2015, Kourtney Kardashian had called it quits after seeing photos of Scott reportedly hooking up with multiple women while out on a sudden vacation in Miami, which the mother-of-three wasn’t even informed of.

Since then, the duo has tried their best to co-parent their children together, and so far, they’ve done a pretty good job at it, according to Kourtney Kardashian, Hollywood Life shares.

During Sunday’s premiere episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 38-year-old joined her pals for a game of Truth or Dare.

One of Kourtney’s friends questions her on whether there could ever be a chance she would want to have another child with her ex-boyfriend, and to many people’s surprise, the reality stars said yes.

The shocking confession was followed with Kourtney Kardashian making it known that she would have another child with her former flame “if the situation was right,” and considering that Disick is now said to be seeing Sofia Richie, it would be far from it.

In the past couple of months, while Scott has been linked to multiple women, Kourtney Kardashian has gotten very close to Younes Bendjima, whom she is alleged to have been seeing since May.

It should be noted that the taping of the family’s reality show is done months before fans get to watch it on television.

For all that viewers know, the episode could have been taped at the beginning of the year, before Scott had made headlines for allegedly bedding more than a dozen women during his trip to Europe with ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne in May.

Kourtney Kardashian has never shied away from admitting that she will always share a close relationship with Disick since he’ll always remain to be the father of her three children, but fans wonder if the TV personality still stands by her words.

