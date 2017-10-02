‘Pregnant’ Khloe Kardashian ‘Ultra Protective’ Of Her Tummy In First Public Appearance With Tristan Thompson

A “pregnant” Khloe Kardashian stepped out with the father of her rumored baby, Tristan Thompson, looking quite protective of her belly after reports emerged speculating that she is four months along her pregnancy.

According to the Daily Mail, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star appeared to be “ultra protective” of her belly during her day out with the NBA star in Cleveland, fueling further speculation about her rumored pregnancy.

The reality TV star, who was seen with her beau for the first time over the weekend after the pregnancy rumors emerged, went out to grab a meal in Ohio wearing baggy sweatshirt matched with black leggings, a black wraparound skirt, and a pair of high-heeled boots.

On top of that, she appeared to be cradling her tummy as she walked, leaving people to wonder: Is she hiding her baby bump?

Rumors about “pregnant” Khloe Kardashian—as she is now dubbed by online news sites—state that the celebrity is three months along, based on a TMZ report. The outlet first reported about the unconfirmed pregnancy, stating that the 33-year-old Kardashian conceived her love child with Thompson and has yet to know the baby’s gender.

Now, the couple is making headlines once more after Khloe shared a Snapchat clip showing her snuggle with Tristan. Interestingly, the clip featured in the Daily Mail’s report is further proof that the 33-year-old celebrity is protective of her tummy.

Based on the outlet’s report, it was quite unusual for the KUWTK star since she had been known to be a “workout fanatic who loves to flaunt her gym-honed figure in skimpy outfits” to boast her weight loss. In fact, she is currently the star of E!‘s reality series Revenge Body that is set to return in December for its second season.

Still, a lot of people are still skeptical of rumors about a “pregnant” Khloe Kardashian since she had previously shared an Instagram pic of herself showcasing her flat tummy not too long ago.

Last swim before we're off to Cleveland! ???? PS it's an antique mirror to all the ones who don't know! Step your interior decor game up! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Sep 23, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

This might render reports claiming that she is already entering her second trimester in the pregnancy useless as it sounds farfetched if not totally untrue based on her social media update.

Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean that she isn’t pregnant at all as E! News noted her recent Snapchat clip with her beau, seemingly giving a number of hints about the matter.

“I ate too much,” Thompson can be heard saying as she rubs his belly while chewing gum and smiling at the camera.

“Your tummy hurts?” Khloe asked, to which Tristan responded with, “My tummy hurts.”

How much of the “pregnant” Khloe Kardashian reports do you think are true? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil, Ezra Shaw/Getty Images]