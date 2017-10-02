Real Reason Why Bayley Vs. Sasha Banks Feud Has Been Delayed For So Long

Two years ago at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, Bayley and Sasha Banks made wrestling history together. Their match will be remembered as a pivotal benchmark in the rise of women’s wrestling in WWE which also led to the first women’s Ironman match a few months later at NXT Takeover: Respect. The WWE Universe has been waiting for WWE officials to rekindle their feud on WWE programming over the past several months.

There have been a lot of rumors about Sasha Banks turning heel for that very purpose, but those plans have been pushed back time and again for most of the year. A lot of fans are curious why WWE officials continue to delay their feud considering it would be something special. It’s being reported that the reason why WWE officials have delayed rekindling their feud is that they are hesitant to turn Sasha Banks heel anytime soon.

The Boss has been one of the most consistent babyfaces in the women’s division. It’s no secret that Bayley’s popularity isn’t as strong on the main roster as it was in NXT. Because of that, Sasha’s role as a babyface on Raw is important to the division, especially with an “MMA’s Horsewomen vs. WWE’s Horsewomen” match still in the works. For the rest of 2017, WWE officials want Sasha Banks to remain babyface for that match.

At the moment, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks are all babyfaces. That doesn’t mean that Ronda Rousey and company would be the heels in their match. WWE officials don’t want Sasha Banks and Bayley at each other’s throats before the big match happens because they want their Four Horsewomen to be a cohesive unit. Unfortunately, it’s still unclear if The Battle of the Horsewomen will actually happen.

If creative plans change, Bayley vs. Sasha could happen at any time. However, WWE officials would likely want to wait until WrestleMania 34 to give their rivalry the biggest platform possible. On paper, the WWE Universe should not expect Banks to turn heel unless all plans for “The Four Horsewomen” showdown are kaput. It’s only a matter of time before WWE officials pull the trigger on Sasha Banks vs. Bayley, the WWE Universe may need to wait a little longer before the powers that be decide it’s the right time for their feud.

[Featured Image by WWE]