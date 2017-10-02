Google Pixel 2 Release Date Is Near, Here’s What To Expect At The Event

Google Pixel 2 is going to debut on October 4 alongside other surprises by the search engine company. The much-awaited sequel of last year’s successful Pixel phones are going to have to meet high expectations following the recent releases of big contenders in the mobile industry, the Galaxy Note 8 and the new iPhone lineup. Here are what the rumors say so far.

Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL Will Have Different Designs

Unlike their predecessors and most models with a larger counterpart, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will not sport the same designs. According to The Verge, the smaller variant will look similar to last year’s Pixel, while the larger one will adopt a look reminiscent of the Galaxy Note 8. That’s to say that it will have slimmer bezels and an all-screen design.

The Pixel 2 XL will also sport curved QHD Gorilla Glass 5 display. At the back, though, the same design is expected on both variants.

No Dual Cameras For Google’s 2017 Flagships

While every phone is jumping to the dual-camera trend for their flagships, Google is opting to maintain a single camera equipment on the back of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The rear cameras on both models will have optical image stabilization and Google Imaging Chip, Android Authority reported.

Pixel 2 Specs To Compete With The Latest

Both the Pixel 2 and its XL version will come equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with unknown RAM. They will come in 64 GB and 128 GB internal storage options. There are also reports stating that Google is ditching the headphone jack and putting dual stereo speakers on the front.

Google Pixel 2 & Pixel 2 XL Your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/mjeohIU5zu — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) September 28, 2017

On top of the regular SIM card, the new Pixel phones will also apparently support E-SIM that is similar to Apple Watch Series 3. The smaller Pixel will come with a 2,700 mAh battery while the larger one will have 3,520 mAh.

Google Pixel 2 Extra Features Include A Little Something From HTC

The new Pixel phones will reportedly have Active Edge, which allows users to squeeze the sides of the phone to perform an action. It can be used to either mute calls and alarms or to open Google Assistant.

This information will either be verified or debunked at Google’s event on October 4 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET in San Francisco, so stay tuned.

[Featured Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]