Suri Cruise 2017: Katie Holmes And Tom Cruise’s Daughter Finally Accepts Dad Chose Scientology Over Her

When Katie Holmes gave birth to Suri Cruise in 2006, Tom Cruise was clearly over the moon. However, his relationship with his daughter quickly went downhill after the actress shockingly ended her six-year marriage to the Mission: Impossible 6 star. Now, a new report claims that the 11-year-old has already accepted the fact that her father has chosen Scientology over her.

Although Katie Holmes never talked about the real reason of the end of her marriage to Tom Cruise, it was believed that the 55-year-old actor’s ties with Scientology may have caused the split.

Scientology is known for separating families once a member decided to leave the cult-like religion. Since Katie Holmes ended her marriage with Tom Cruise back in 2012, the actress is considered a “Suppressive Person;” therefore the Mission: Impossible 6 actor should disconnect from her even if it means cutting ties with his own daughter as well.

A previous report even revealed that Tom Cruise has not seen Suri Cruise in over 1,000 days. Having to grow up without a father for quite a long time, it appears that the only daughter of Katie Holmes has already gotten used to the situation.

In fact, a source recently shared that Suri Cruise has “stopped missing” her dad, which is the reason why Katie Holmes has never talked about Tom Cruise even in her interviews.

“Katie doesn’t want to bring up his name and have Suri start missing him all over again.”

#happymothersday ???????????????????????? A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on May 14, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

The insider went on to say that the 38-year-old actress even banned her friends and people close to them from discussing anything about Tom Cruise. Katie Holmes has always protected Suri Cruise from the ugly side of Hollywood and talking about her dad in front of her will certainly not do any good.

Just like Suri Cruise, Katie Holmes has also put her past with her ex-husband behind her. The Dawson’s Creek actress is now reportedly dating Jamie Foxx after her very public split from the Mission: Impossible 6 actor.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been trying to keep things as low-key as possible, but they do spend a lot of time together, which confirmed everyone’s suspicion that they are indeed more than just friends.

Although Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have never officially confirmed their relationship status, rumor has it that the duo might be ready to take things to the next level.

???????????????? A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jun 22, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

[Featured Image by Star Max/AP Images]