Xbox Live Games With Gold Offers ‘Gone Home’ And ‘The Turing Test’ For Free In October

With every new month comes a new bundle of downloadable games, which are made available for free to any Xbox Live Gold subscriber. For October, Microsoft is offering up a variety of genres, including a couple of first-person indie titles.

As detailed on Major Nelson’s blog, starting today, gamers will be able to download both Gone Home and Rayman 3 HD, with The Turing Test and Medal of Honor: Airborne coming on October 16. As always, all four games can be played on Xbox One, thanks to the system’s ability to play last-gen titles. For those who are playing solely on the Xbox 360, you’ll have to forgo Gone Home and The Turing Test.

Gone Home

The debut title from indie developer Fullbright (formerly known as The Fullbright Company), Gone Home originally released on PC in 2013, with PlayStation 4 and Xbox One ports arriving early last year. A first-person adventure exploration game, players take the role of Katie Greenbriar, who has just finished a year abroad Europe. Returning home to an empty house, she must piece together the events of the past year, in order to figure out what happened to her parents and younger sister, Samantha.

Gone Home received critical acclaim upon its release, and was awarded perfect review scores from a handful of publications. It was named as Polygon’s Game of The Year for 2013, and won a British Academy Games Award for Best Debut Game.

October's #GamesWithGold starts the month off with Gone Home: Console Edition and Rayman 3 HD https://t.co/Ybp4xrSOOw pic.twitter.com/vS741f33NI — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) September 27, 2017

The Turing Test

The Turing Test is also a first-person adventure-exploration game, but with a larger emphasis on puzzle-solving. Developed by Bulkhead Interactive, players take on the role of Ava Turing, an International Space Agency engineer, who is stationed at a research post located on Europa.

Rayman 3 HD

An enhanced remake of Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc, Rayman 3 HD brings Ubisoft’s platforming mascot into the high-definition era, complete with achievements and running at a much smoother 60 frames per second.

Medal Of Honor: Airborne

Medal of Honor: Airborne marks the 11th entry in the long-running first-person shooter series, shifting the focus to the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division. Unlike other entries in the franchise, Medal of Honor: Airborne places an emphasis on more free-form level design, allowing players to parachute to various points on each single-player map, in order to complete objectives as they see fit.

[Featured Image by Fullbright]